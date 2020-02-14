Layne hosts open house

Smith gave an example, highlighting the ARM system (automated rod manipulator) that was set up in the company’s yard just off Silver Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There is no manufacturer of equipment that made such a system, so we designed those and built them in house,” Smith said.

He explained that “old school” drilling was dangerous and cumbersome.

“Hand injuries are the most prevalent type of injury [for drillers],” said Audie Medhurst, general manager of mineral services.

“We set out to develop a completely hands-free rod handling system,” Smith said. “We can actually let you be the driller’s helper and push a single button, bringing the rod to the driller, hands-free.”

Later, this reporter got the chance to operate the ARM. I felt powerful maneuvering the giant piece of machinery with just my thumb. I simply stood behind a fence and pushed a single toggle on a remote device while the driller, Jessie Atkins, watched my performance from a small platform connected to the ARM.

Medhurst explained that Layne’s primary bread and butter is the mineral exploration side. He also stressed that water is becoming more and more of a precious commodity.