LDS temple permit approved

ELKO – The City of Elko has granted a conditional use permit to contractors for a temple to be built on Ruby Vista Drive by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Planning commissioners unanimously approved the permit Tuesday night following a presentation by Johnny Watson of JRW & Associates of Rexburg, Idaho.

The temple will cover about 10,000 square feet on 5.38 acres of land adjacent to Ruby Vista Estates Home Owners Association and Ruby View Golf Course.

When it is finished, Watson said it would be a 2,400 square foot, single-story religious facility that includes an ancillary waiting area, clothing distribution center and offices with approximately 140 parking spaces.

Watson noted that Elko’s temple would “be pretty small compared to what you’ve seen if you’ve traveled into the Salt Lake Valley.”

The building will be open Monday through Saturday, “but not any typical Sunday use.”

Among the conditions for the permit, owners must shield exterior lighting to neighboring properties and install a screen wall between the proposed use and residential use.

Watson said the church usually constructs six-foot wrought iron fencing around the property for security purposes.

He told planning commissioners that the choice of location, initially zoned for general commercial use, would be acceptable to neighbors.

“The very quiet, reverent nature of the religious facility, we feel, does make a nice transition between your general commercial and the residential. Hopefully, the neighbors would agree to that,” Watson said.

Elko temple design unveiled by LDS Church SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released artist renderings of four new temples planned in western states,…

The church released plans for the Elko temple in September, one of four new temples planned for western states. It will be the third one in Nevada, after Reno and Las Vegas.

Other locations slated for temples include Yorba Linda, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Burley, Idaho.

According to documents filed by Watson, the church purchased the Elko property on June 3.

Another condition of the use permit includes landscaping with trees and shrubs to be maintained by the property owner. Watson said that would not be a problem.

“If you’re familiar with temple facilities, they don’t spare any expense on landscaping. It will be a beautiful facility,” he said.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2