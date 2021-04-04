LDS temple to be built in Elko

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans Sunday to build 20 new temples, including one in Elko.

Church President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement at the April 2021 General Conference.

Nevada is home to more than 184,000 Latter-day Saints and roughly 350 congregations, according to the church. The first mission in Nevada was established in 1855; 30 men were called to establish it at the Meadows in southern Nevada.

Although Nevada was part of Utah Territory until it became a state in 1864, it was not until 1942 that the church organized a stake (a group of congregations) based in Elko County.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be the state’s third temple. Other temples in operation include the Reno Nevada Temple and the Las Vegas Nevada Temple.

Nelson’s announcement was the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the Church. At the April 1998 general conference, former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley (1910–2008) announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations.

The other locations announced Sunday are:

• Oslo, Norway