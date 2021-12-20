Lead the way: 21 cadets graduate from Battle Born Youth Academy

ELKO – Twenty-one graduates will now “Lead the Way,” as the first class of the Battle Born Youth ChallenNGe Academy.

Families and friends cheered at the inaugural graduation ceremony Friday night as Class 2021-2 entered the Elko Convention Center Auditorium.

Graduates were dressed in blue caps and gowns and wore masks with “Trailblazer,” signifying their designation as the first class.

It concludes their journey that began on July 24, said Program Coordinator Lisa Williams. “They each brought with them unpacked potential and unspoken dreams, the love of their families and maybe a little bit of healthy fear.”

Williams commended the cadets and their families, saying “the courage it took each of you to put your trust in us speaks to your grit and your desire for success.”

“Tonight, we gather to celebrate and support them as they take the next steps on the path of success,” Williams said. “The journey is truly just beginning.”

Cadre Team Leader Jonathan West called the academy a “second chance” for youths who were struggling with issues “before they even got into any real trouble,” such as grades and behavior.

“This graduation is six months of ‘you have a second chance.' We’re going to show you what right looks like, and we’re going to help you along the way for five-and-a-half months,” West explained.

BBYCA admissions specialist Vanessa Pichon based out of Clark County presents the program to 16- to 18-year-old high school students seeking school credit recovery.

Graduation night for Pichon meant seeing the results of their six months at the academy for those who live in the Las Vegas area.

“I’m extremely proud of all the 21 graduates and those from Las Vegas,” Pichon said. “I’m so excited to be here, see how they’ve changed, what they’ve learned and how they’re going to bring all the successes they received and learned from here back to Clark County.

For the graduating cadets, the 21 weeks included various activities emphasizing life coping and job skills, community service, academic excellence, physical fitness, responsible citizenship and leadership/followership.

Each student also accumulated 40 hours of community service, contributing to projects led by the Bureau of Land Management and the California Trail Interpretative Center.

In February, the National Guard Youth Challenge Program opened the Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy located at the Elko County Readiness Center near Carlin. They soon began accepting applications for the incoming class over the summer.

Williams told the audience that the cadets’ graduation completed the first third of their overall journey, with more to come. “When we leave tonight, the class of 2021 enters the post-residential phase.”

Cadets will work closely with a mentor for the next 12 months after returning home, receiving support as they complete their education or enter the workforce.

Two of the 21 graduates recovered enough credits during the past six months to graduate with their class of 2022 in June. Others are on track to graduate with their classes in 2023 and 2024 if they continue to accrue credits each year.

The first step

Program director Lauren Shulman said the first class of BBYCA students proved to be “phenomenal.”

“This class established a standard of excellence that all future classes will aspire to match,” Schulman said. “The students all made a remarkable journey from compliance to self-reliance.”

Throughout the ceremony, graduates were recognized for their progress in physical fitness and academic credit recovery.

But it was the personal milestones and lessons learned that some students said they would take home with them.

Imani Tyj Akmal of Las Vegas, who attended to recover school credits, thanked the audience for attending the graduation during his class speech and observed that the program breaks old habits and forms a new person.

“You go through every emotion while you’re here, and it’s set up like that because they want you to fail, they want you to learn from your mistakes,” Akmal said. “This Academy is the best place to fail. They give you the tools to understand what you did wrong so you can bounce back in tremendous ways.”

Chantal Cruz of Spring Creek spoke after Akmal, thanking all involved with BBYCA and her fellow graduates “who finished strong, who made many memories, who had fun while still challenging themselves in school and out of school.”

Out of the past six months, Cruz said she would “miss the people, the support [and] the freedom of being able to make mistakes. To learn how to make my own decisions, and be wrong, and still get up and keep going.”

The Battle Born Youth Academy is entirely voluntary, noted cadet Rolando Mendez-Portillo. “I think I speak for the rest of my fellow cadets when I say that coming here was initially a strange and scary thing.”

“No one forced us to stay, no one forced us to do push-ups, to wake up before the sun came up, or even to run in the cold,” Mendez said. “But we did, not because we were told to, but because we chose to.”

In addition to learning about themselves, West said he believed they saw something even more valuable during their time at BBYCA.

“They got to see that some adults do care for them,” West said.

BBYCA is accepting applications for next semester to start on Jan. 15. However, according to Cruz, the Class of 2021-2 set a high standard for future classes.

“We are the first class and will forever be the first class,” she said. “We sprinted to the top and made it. It’s time to turn the page, to keep living, to keep changing for the better. We are the trailblazers. We led the way and finished strong.”

