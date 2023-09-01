ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon Chapter is resuming their monthly meetings held on the first Tuesday of each month during the school year. The first meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, 60 Youth Center Road.

Vice President Brian Iverson will be showing his PowerPoint presentation on the Birds of South Vietnam to the group. He and his sister visited Vietnam in February and March this past winter.

“They had a wonderful trip, and he took hundreds of pictures of birds, and some scenery too,” said Lois Ports of Bristlecone Audubon.

“Please join us for some great fellowship with fellow birders and see some very colorful birds of South Vietnam.”

Everyone is welcome to attend. There are no membership requirements.