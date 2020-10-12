Learning plans, vacancy on school board agenda

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trustees Jim Cooney and Candace Wines gave their support for in-person instruction for elementary students, hoping to see it start before the end of the first quarter. They cited problems with distance learning, particularly for large families, along with internet connection difficulties for teachers and students.

Additionally, city, county and state leaders formed a coalition to bring attention to the impact online instruction has had on the community.

The Elko County Community Action Committee submitted a letter to the school board on Sept. 24, requesting a vote to reopen elementary schools to in-person instruction and upper grades to hybrid instruction no later than Oct. 26.

Committee members cited various concerns and impacts on the community since distance learning began, including parents leaving the workforce to stay home, lack of socialization for students, and the increased risk for child abuse or endangerment for students in questionable home environments.

Board members could also appoint a new board member by the end of the meeting.

Four applicants — Susan Fish, Luc Gerber, Amber Miller and Kristopher Pooley — participated in first-round interviews nearly three weeks ago as the first step in filling the District 3 seat held by Kieth Fish, who died Aug. 5.