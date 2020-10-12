Learning plans, vacancy on school board agenda

ELKO – The shape of the second quarter of the school year could be determined by the school board on Tuesday night, and the board may also fill a seat left vacant by a deceased member.
The Elko County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to receive, review and possibly approve modifications to a school reopening plan during its regular meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Central Office conference room, 850 Elm St.
The agenda item follows the board’s plan to reevaluate the distance learning plan implemented throughout most of the district, excluding one-room schools, at the start of the school year on Sept. 7.
Online instruction was approved by trustees on Aug. 18 by a 4-2 margin to start the first quarter of the school year, which was also delayed two weeks to give teachers time to prepare for the full distance-learning plan.
On July 30, the district had decided to start the year under a hybrid model. However, that plan was later met by concerns from teachers and administrators over upholding COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and safety protocols mandated by directives from Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Center for Disease Control.
At the board’s Sept. 22 meeting, trustees and Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson discussed transitioning toward a hybrid plan for the second quarter in light of Elko County’s recent designation into the virus Yellow Zone, which seemed a positive signal for the change.
Trustees Jim Cooney and Candace Wines gave their support for in-person instruction for elementary students, hoping to see it start before the end of the first quarter. They cited problems with distance learning, particularly for large families, along with internet connection difficulties for teachers and students.
Additionally, city, county and state leaders formed a coalition to bring attention to the impact online instruction has had on the community.
The Elko County Community Action Committee submitted a letter to the school board on Sept. 24, requesting a vote to reopen elementary schools to in-person instruction and upper grades to hybrid instruction no later than Oct. 26.
Committee members cited various concerns and impacts on the community since distance learning began, including parents leaving the workforce to stay home, lack of socialization for students, and the increased risk for child abuse or endangerment for students in questionable home environments.
Board members could also appoint a new board member by the end of the meeting.
Four applicants — Susan Fish, Luc Gerber, Amber Miller and Kristopher Pooley — participated in first-round interviews nearly three weeks ago as the first step in filling the District 3 seat held by Kieth Fish, who died Aug. 5.
The appointee will fulfill Fish’s term for the remainder of the year. In January, the board will undergo the interview process one more time to appoint an applicant to complete the next two years of what would have been Fish’s second term on the school board.
Fish filed for his second term in March before his death, running unopposed in the June primary election.
