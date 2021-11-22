Lee’s Discount Liquor CEO dies in crash south of Wendover

ELKO – The owner of a discount liquor store chain that started in Las Vegas and expanded to West Wendover was killed Friday in a crash on U.S. Highway 93A south of Wendover.

Kenny Lee, heir to the Lee’s Discount Liquor franchise, was 53, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Lee was driving north in a van about halfway between Wendover and Lage's Junction when for an unknown reason the van crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup around 10:30 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Lee served as CEO of the franchise that was founded in the early 1980s by his father Hae Un Lee, who died in late August from pancreatic cancer, Fox5 News in Las Vegas reported. He is survived by his wife and three children.

"Our hearts ache again for the Lee family,” Gov. Steve Sisolak posted on Twitter, “Kathy and I are keeping the Lee family, friends and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The family’s “Helping Hand” foundation was known for its fundraising for children’s medical care and literacy.

“A beautiful man like his dad; a devoted father, husband & son who created something so special with the family,”tweeted Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “Our prayers & sympathies to the Lee family.”

The family’s franchise is the largest liquor store chain in Las Vegas, and includes locations in Reno and Mesquite. Billboards for the West Wendover location have been featured prominently in downtown Elko.

