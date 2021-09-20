Legarza Exploration donates to Boys & Girls Club

ELKO – Legarza Exploration has generously donated $70,000 of their time and equipment to complete the site work at the new Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club.

After the grading is completed, building will soon follow. Legarza Exploration has been serving Northeastern Nevada since 1992. They love to give back to the community and this can benefit children now and for years to come.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The club is located at 200 Springfield Parkway in Spring Creek. The construction process is underway, and we should have a club built and be operating spring of 2022.

“It takes a whole community teaming up together to make a project of this magnitude possible. I would like to thank Legarza Exploration for their unbelievable generosity to make this dream reality,” said Rusty Bahr, club CEO.

Donations are vital for the Club’s success. To learn more about helping the Boys and Girls Clubs you can contact www.bgcelko.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0