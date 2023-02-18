ELKO – Local animal organizations and nonprofits are joining forces to assist and support Elko County residents faced with increasing animal issues.

“We’re working together toward a similar goal,” said Endless Pawsiblities volunteer Jessica Pollard.

Her group is one of many partnering with Elko Veterinary Clinic’s Community Cares program that is hosting a fundraiser at the Clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with its first annual Kissing Booth offering pictures in the barn with a furry friend — along with collecting pet food and monetary donations.

Pollard, along with veterinarian Dr. Tess Morgan, is raising awareness about Elko County’s needs for animal services in several areas.

One area is financial need. In December, Community Cares became a nonprofit, partnering with the Veterinary Care Foundation. The foundation is “unique in that 100% of every dollar donated goes directly to Elko Veterinary Clinic to help pets in our community.”

“The Foundation never uses charitable contributions for administration, salaries or fundraising,” the Clinic stated in a letter to the community.

Additionally, Community Cares will partner with other nonprofits to provide low-cost spay and neuter services for adoptable pets, provide trap-and-release neutering for feral cats, and fund services to underserved and unhoused communities and pet owners.

Before becoming a nonprofit, the Clinic had funds set aside to help clients pay for unexpected costs related to their pet’s health care for those in financial need.

“Everybody falls on financial hardships, we get that, and we know how expensive veterinary medicine is, so we’re trying to fill that gap for cases like that,” Morgan said.

Morgan explained the five-year goal is to raise enough money to buy and operate a mobile spay and neuter clinic in rural northern Nevada. But she would prefer to have it sooner.

She said they are looking into grants to fund the mobile unit. “The community’s arms are open to get the services there, it’s just a matter of getting started,” Morgan said.

Endless PawsibilitiesA lack of animal resources led a network of volunteers to form Endless Pawsibilities, Pollard said.

According to the group’s mission statement, they provide pet food and supplies to those in need, transport and relocate shelter animals for another chance at adoption, provide foster care and training to animals within the community, and raise funds for veterinary care for animals within the community.

Pollard said the overall goal is ensure the animals stay in Elko County, rehomed or otherwise, without relocating them elsewhere or to the Nevada Humane Society in Washoe County.

“Our page gets at least three owner surrenders a day,” she said.

A former vet technician in-training at Elko Vet Clinic, Pollard said Endless Pawsibilities is working with all the animal agencies to address the issues and get the word out.

More fundraisers like the Kissing Booth are in the planning stages. This summer, Mattie’s Taphouse and Grill along with the Animal Shelter are hosting an adoption event and 5k run.

Adoption events will be coordinated with local businesses and partner with them for advertising, Pollard added.

On Saturday, the Kissing Booth fundraiser will have adoptable dogs. Pictures will be taken by Makin’ Memories photography with a horse or dog in the barn behind the Clinic and there will be a hot chocolate bar.

The nonprofit also has an ongoing food donation box at Elko Veterinary Clinic and at Mattie’s.

Raising awarenessOn Feb. 1, Morgan and Pollard visited Elko County’s Board of Commissioners, presenting a slate of issues, including a need for a rabies control authority, dedicated website listing contact information for a variety of animal issues, and concerns on animal hoarding.

Morgan, a native of Elko County who has been practicing veterinary medicine for seven years, said she wanted to present examples and ideas on areas the County could improve upon.

“There’s no way you would know unless we told you,” she said.

Morgan said her clinic sees animals injured by wildlife, livestock or humans on a weekly basis, tending to dogs wounded by gunshots. Last summer the clinic had about 11 cases within five months.

They also handle dog bite cases that sometimes end up in a rabies quarantine for the dog.

Morgan and Pollard said they have observed the burdens falling to Elko’s lone animal facility, the Elko Animal Shelter, running at capacity and to Elko County Animal Control officer Leann Smith for handling all rural calls.

But they said they also noticed that all agencies and government entities need to be on the same page when it comes to rabies and bite protocols.

In researching other counties, they found that Douglas County funds four animal control officers. Morgan and Pollard suggest hiring at least one more animal control officer to help Smith.

Morgan said she hoped Elko County would budget a full-time animal control officer for the upcoming fiscal year “that is not going away,” and that Spring Creek could retain its own dedicated officer to handle the volume of calls.

In 2017, the Spring Creek Association partnered with former Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts to fund an animal control officer to deal with ongoing complaints such as animals at large. Due to Elko County’s budget, the SCA worked out a contract to fund animal control but not “into perpetuity,” said president and general manager Jessie Bahr.

However, last year due to inflation and budgetary constraints of its own, the SCA’s board of directors declined to renew the agreement to save money. The position was picked up by the sheriff’s office and Elko County “as they were able to cover costs and are in a better financial position,” Bahr explained.

Funding a dedicated Spring Creek animal control officer would have to come when the association is in a “stronger financial position,” Bahr said. “With the continued rate of inflation, we will likely be hit with higher costs for a while.”

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said he hopes to hire an additional animal control officer to help Smith in July.

Animal ordinances

Elko County Commissioners this week unanimously approved the second reading of a revised ordinance that eliminated eight animal control districts, making Elko County responsible for all animal control in the unincorporated areas of Elko County, according to Elko Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg.

“The changes came because the districts were outdated and there were enforcement issues,” he said.

It will take effect 30 days from when it was passed on Feb. 15.

District Attorney Tyler Ingram said the district borders tied the hands of his office when working with victims of animal control issues “because it’s not within an animal control district.”

“Maybe broadening that to the entire county is too broad, but it was pretty restrictive the way it was written.”

Making progress

Morgan and Pollard said since their visit with the Commissioners earlier this month, they have had additional meetings with County and City officials that have taken some steps toward pulling resources together for the animals of Elko County.

An overhaul of the County’s website is leading to a dedicated animal resources page and the City is planning to update their website, they said.

Morgan and Pollard said by bringing together local groups in the City and Elko County, things are moving in a positive direction.

“I think through community partnerships like Community Cares and other groups working together we can fill in the gaps due to budgeting but it will take community partnership going forward,” Morgan explained. “I think we have that here and it’s going to take some time, but we can make it happen.”

A possible county shelter

Pollard and Morgan said a long-term goal is to establish a County-run animal shelter that would take the pressure off the City’s shelter.

Morgan said the complexity of issues stems from three types of animals within Elko County: domestic, livestock and wildlife.

A new shelter large enough for dozens of animals is not in the near future, Morgan said, but will be necessary at some point.

“Due to the sheer volume of the animals that we have it’s a must, but for me, getting a trailer is going to be getting a facility. Maybe it will be a 10-year goal,” she said.

“The Elko Animal Shelter is a nice facility it’s just the capacity” has been reached, “but I think through partnerships we can help alleviate the pressure on the one facility we have,” Morgan explained.

With Elko County being the fourth largest county in the nation, placing everything on one animal shelter, more than half-a-dozen veterinary clinics and one animal control officer is astounding, Pollard said.

“I want to give credit to the Animal Shelter, the animal control officers and veterinarians. They are handling all this traffic without complaining,” Pollard said.