Leniz fundraiser tops $7,500

ELKO – A fundraiser at the Idaho Street McDonald’s is more than halfway toward its goal of raising $15,000 for the sister of Kylee Leniz, a 16-year-old employee who was fatally attacked on Nov. 1.

The store announced last week that it would donate a percentage of November and December sales in honor of Leniz.

“Kylee’s dream was for her and her younger sister, who also is an employee of our restaurant, to go to college,” said Chris and Sharon Kassity. The money will assist with her sister’s college tuition.

A thermometer of the fundraiser’s progress is on display at the restaurant for employees to track donations.

