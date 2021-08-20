Leonhardt tries to rescind resignation

ELKO – A recently resigned school board member announced he is wanting to return to his vacant seat, but district officials say he needs to reapply, per state law.
Former trustee Robert Leonhardt announced late Thursday on Facebook that he was rescinding his resignation from the Elko County School Board of Trustees.
“After further consideration and discussions with my lawyer, I hereby rescind my resignation,” Leonhardt wrote.
He added that “if there’s any legal recourse, any further threats made against me personally or my business or family,” to send them to his attorney in Reno.
ELKO – Three more school board members resigned Wednesday night, nearly a week after two trustees left the board.
The Elko County School district described the policy of a public official resigning from office in a statement released Friday afternoon.
“An elected public officer has an absolute right to resign at any time for any reason or no reason. Such resignation is effective immediately without the necessity of acceptance by the remaining board members, unlike a teacher or administrator,” the school district said.
“Consequently, a vacancy is created in the office at the time of resignation, and the resignation may not be withdrawn,” the school district continued, citing Nevada law and court precedent.
“Mr. Leonhardt’s resignation has already been entered into the records of the Elko County Clerk and the Nevada Secretary of State,” the school district’s statement concluded.
Leonhardt, along with Luc Gerber and Candace Wines, submitted their resignations on Aug. 17. About a week earlier, trustees Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler submitted their resignations.
"On behalf of the Nevada State Board of Education, we want to confirm that the Elko County School Board of Trustees is still considered a fully functioning Board of Education and will not receive intervention from the State level at this time."
Remaining board members are Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines.
On Monday, the board will convene to discuss the hiring of a new superintendent. The board will also hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board room at Central Office.
The school district announced on Thursday that the two-member board could proceed with superintendent and board member appointments.
The school district is now accepting letters of interest and resumes to fill five vacancies in districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6.
Leonhardt was elected in 2020 to represent District 2.