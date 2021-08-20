Leonhardt tries to rescind resignation

ELKO – A recently resigned school board member announced he is wanting to return to his vacant seat, but district officials say he needs to reapply, per state law.

Former trustee Robert Leonhardt announced late Thursday on Facebook that he was rescinding his resignation from the Elko County School Board of Trustees.

“After further consideration and discussions with my lawyer, I hereby rescind my resignation,” Leonhardt wrote.

He added that “if there’s any legal recourse, any further threats made against me personally or my business or family,” to send them to his attorney in Reno.

The Elko County School district described the policy of a public official resigning from office in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“An elected public officer has an absolute right to resign at any time for any reason or no reason. Such resignation is effective immediately without the necessity of acceptance by the remaining board members, unlike a teacher or administrator,” the school district said.

“Consequently, a vacancy is created in the office at the time of resignation, and the resignation may not be withdrawn,” the school district continued, citing Nevada law and court precedent.