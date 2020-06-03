Letters from the Class of 2020

Thank you teachers, parents, and everyone for being a part of my high school years. Thank you for creating events, fundraisers, and supporting the class of 2020 with everything you have done. You are appreciated!
Hayley Bristol
Elko High School
When I started this final semester I had so much going on with classes, college choices, and graduation plans. I struggled and worried and through it all you guys were behind me, pushing and supporting me. You all have done so much for me, not just these last four years but my whole life. Dad, you have gone through so much raising me. I am so blessed I get to call you my dad. You have taught me so much from how to clean a gun to how to properly interview for a job. I wish I could go back to being little where I used to sit in the shop and watch you work on the trucks and wanting to help. You are the best dad any little girl could ask for. You have taught me how to be strong not just physically but mentally, you taught me how I am supposed to be loved and how to love. I will forever and always be your little girl. Melissa, I am so grateful you came into my life and were there for me when I needed someone to talk to. You are so amazing. Thank you for encouraging me to be my true self and help me chase my dreams. Mom, thank you for being my mom and teaching me how to love myself and not care what anyone else thinks. I am beyond grateful I get to call you my mom. I wish I could go back to the times where my only worry was hurrying up and finishing my homework or cleaning my room before you came in. Thank you for being the mom any girl wanted. Grandma and grandpa, I just want to say thank you for taking me in as one of your own. Grandma you have been one of the most important women in my life. You have been there every step of the way in my life since I was first born till now. You have done so much for me and I wouldn’t have been able to do a lot of the things I have done without you. Britney, I may have lost you but you got me through all that downs in high school and you were my best friend and we may not be able to go to college together but I know you will always and forever be with me. I love all of you guys so much. I will go far in the future because of all of you guys, I will never give up. I will always stand tall and never look back. Even though I will be moving this will always be my home and I will always come back home. Thank you for shaping me into the young woman that I am today.
Cheyenne J Fry
Elko High School
My high school years were definitely a rollercoaster, but I wanted to thank those teachers that supported me along the way.
Mr. Pat Long helped me by seeing my potential as an artist, as well as a person. He helped me to see the vision behind my work and helped me gain confidence in myself that I strongly lacked. I’m sorry we didn’t get to meet in person again before this ordeal, but I want to thank you immensely for the strength you gave me in and out of the classroom.
Miss Marie MacRae also helped me with my art, helping me to refine it and improve my skills. She also encouraged me and gave me information for art schools that really helped me understand the route I wanted to take in college. I want to thank you and wish you the best as a new teacher at Elko High School.
Mr. Sean Case was an amazing Government teacher who helped me understand my country better and was willing to listen. He would patiently help me with the questions that I had and would listen to my ramblings after school was let out. While it may not have been that much to you, Mr. Case, it meant the world to me that I could talk to someone who would listen.
And last but not least, Mr. Thomas Wallek. I came into AP Statistics stressed and worried about the many responsibilities that I was carrying on my shoulders, and people could see it. But I thank you, Mr. Wallek from the bottom of my heart for letting me be in your classroom and being able to confide in you whenever I needed to. I will remember what you did for me and I wish you the best.
Thank you all so much!
Madison Ballard
Elko High School
Dear Spring Creek High School,
You have all been a tremendous help in my high school career. I want to thank obviously my parents, and the following teachers, Kristen Madsen, Erin Lister, Wade Pehrson, Marie Binger & Jeff Binger, and Alisa Pirtle. Ms. Madsen, you have helped me through so much out of school and in school. You were my go to, to always talk to and you could always tell if something was wrong and make me comforted to talk with you. You never let me give up even if I was too stubborn to see it and for that I will never forget how much you’ve made me not wanna give up on my dreams and to continue working for everything. Ms. Lister, I want to thank you for always giving me a good day, as well as a good laugh. For always gossiping with me and being on my side with everything! You are an awesome teacher and an amazing person. You always complimented my hair or my outfits or my smile, and always knew how to start my day off good! Thank you.
Mr. Pehrson, man, we’ve had some fun days. Thank you for not giving up on me and helping me through my math days. I’m not very good at it and it’s not my strong suit. But you made it easier for me and took the extra time to help me out. I know I’m hard to work with, but you helped me tremendously through my math all four years of high school. So thank you very much. You are a funny teacher and so fun to be around. Even though I missed a lot of your class! I’m sorry for that, my cat is also sorry for that!
Mr. & Mrs. Binger, I’ll start off by saying you guys are my favorite couple. Literally goals. Mr. Binger, you’re the funniest counselor and the best one I will add, we would always have talks about my laziness and you would always agree with me. We would always have to change my schedule because I am so indecisive, but I’m happy you helped me out through the years, with everything. I’m very thankful for your guidance and I will miss that. Mrs. Binger, you lit up the classroom with your energy every single day. Not a day would go by where I didn’t want to be in your classroom with you. You made English fun, you made everyone laugh and have a good time with our work. Thank you for all the laughs and leniency you gave me in class.
Mrs. Pirtle, I want to thank you for so much. Thank you for making me a strong athlete and always boosting me up. Thank you for not letting me quit or give up. Thank you for helping me get over my fears in cheerleading, and a big thank you for always talking with me. Thank you for surrounding me with amazing girls that made my last two years of high school unforgettable. I built strong friendships with those girls because of cheerleading and I thank you for that.
Last but not least, my family. My family is my rock. Thank you Nick, Lisa, Matt, Madisen, Matthew, Dylan, and Brayden. You all deserve more than a thank you. I couldn’t have done anything in life without all of you.
Also, thank you to my best friends, Kayla Petersen, Angel Hood, Kyra Heath, Ashlyn Slusher, and Jori Johnson for helping me have a good high school experience and helping me through my high school drama days and harder times in life. A huge thank you to Zach Miller as well for helping me overcome hard things through my high school career and helping me become a better version of myself.
I love everyone so very much and I am so excited to start my new adventure. With all my love,
Nicole Paiz
Spring Creek High School
I would like to thank my parents and family for always supporting me and loving me unconditionally. The last 4 years were full of laughs, stressful moments, and everything in between — you were there for me through it all and I can never thank you enough. You have pushed me and helped me grow into the person I am today, I love you guys more than you know.
Thank you to all EHS staff members who played a role in getting me to where I am today. A special thank you goes out to Mr. Long and Mr. Sarbacker, who always believed in my abilities and taught me so much about life.
EHS is a wonderful school that I was proud to be a part of. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout my years spent there. Elko has an extremely supportive and involved community I will always remember.
Cassie Spence
Elko High School
This has been a crazy time. But, there are two teachers out there that really kept me going and focused on my school and my FFA responsibilities.
I’d like to thank Ty Smith for his awesome educational videos about agriculture (Ag people will understand). At this time, a laugh goes a long way. Thank you Ty for the laughs and great FFA adventures over the years!
And thank you Mr. Bishop for your help on every question I had on Accelerated Math and Worksheets. Calculus definitely kept me on my toes and focused on school. You have taught me so much over the years and I can only hope to retain some of it (hopefully most of it). Sincerely,
Lindey Smith
Spring Creek High School
I would like to mention three influential high school teachers of mine. These teachers were nothing short of brilliant in their methods, applications, and devotion to who they taught. They are the kind of people you could email a question and receive a sensible answer, or go to before, after, or maybe even during class to receive help. They treated everyone equally, never picked favorites, and never shied away from offering their word when you may need it. The teachers I am referring to are Sean Case (Psychology and Government), Nicole Steilman (Algebra), and David Hirst (German). These teachers are all different, but they all supported me in my high school career and taught me to find joy in a challenge.
First, I would like to nominate Sean Case for not only his strange ability to make complicated matters (like current political events or concepts) sensible to everyone, but also the inspiration he gave me to pursue fields that I had previously thought I wouldn’t find enjoyment in. Without going into too much detail, he taught me valuable skills often associated with the sciences, like analyzing situations, supporting data, skepticism. I would be lost, had it not been for Mr. Case’s impact on my education.
Next, I would like to nominate Nicole Steilman for her support during my high school career. It was because of her way of teaching Algebra that I became interested in the field of mathematics, causing me to use it frequently. She had a remarkable attention to detail that very few people possess, and one could see this in how she graded her assignments, and would explain to you how to improve on a grade you received. I would still be in the realm of “math haters” had I not been in any of Mrs. Steilman’s classes.
Finally, I would like to nominate David Hirst for his unorthodox method of teaching German. He understood that in order to learn a language, one has to apply it, not have it forced onto you. Those who truly wanted to learn German did, and he was always available to explain concepts that were foreign to us. In addition to teaching me the language, he taught me to find elegance in the different cultures, dialects, and languages that differed from English and German. I am grateful to have been in this class and to have met Herr Hirst.
Brandon Foy
Elko High School
To my community, family, and friends,
Thank you for making my senior year unforgettable. It has been a hard adjustment knowing that I won’t get my traditional graduation ceremony or party, but thanks to all of you, I still feel special and accomplished. To everyone who was a part of the Adopt a Senior project, thank you for spoiling me and doing everything in your power to lift my spirits. I will never be able to express the amount of gratitude I have towards all of you! My family and friends have been so incredible throughout everything too. Being there for me when I am bummed about the cancellation of the final days and moments of my senior year, putting my face all over their yards to announce my achievements, and taking time out of their lives to make me feel special. I want to say thank you to my mom especially, she is there for it all and supports me on every decision I make. She has been my rock through this whole pandemic, and she is the reason I feel special and proud of who I am every single day. Thank you!
Love,
Grace Pepiot
Spring Creek High School
I would like to say a huge Thanks to the Amazing Teachers & Family! For always providing me with knowledge & encouragement that I need to be able to face my future. I’m so grateful for your support & wonderful care! Thanks for always believing in me, helping me, inspiring me, when things got tough. Thank you for always challenging me to think further, to work harder, dream bigger and to never give up. Words cannot explain how much you guys made a huge impact on my life and made my future look brighter. Thanks for being such a good role model.
Thalia Thomas
Owyhee High School
Class of 2020! We have finally made it, after all the sleepless nights, homework overload, sports games, and stressful tests and homework assignments. We have made it this far because of the amazing teachers and family we have that surround us. Out teachers, from the moment we started school, wanted us to succeed. During my last four years at Spring Creek High School, I’ve had teachers who’ve pushed me to become better. Mr. Bishop, the math genius who has taught me to never EVER forget any math I’ve ever learned in his classroom. Mrs. Crowe who has taught me that competitiveness keeps things interesting … always. Cornelius for teaching me that every day is a great day to be a leader. All my teachers at SCHS have taught me to be a better person. Most of all, thank you to my parents and siblings. They have supported me through everything and are always there to give me the biggest hugs. I love my family with all my heart.
Angelica Cortez
Spring Creek High School
I want to give thanks to all of my teachers who supported me through my high school journey. I also thank all of my family members especially my older sister Rebeca Dominguez. She has supported me from the start and still continues to support me. I want to thank her for taking care of me and making me the person I am today. Thank you everyone for all of your support!
Nazareth Dominguez
Jackpot High School
Letter to Parents & Teachers,
My parents have also been my biggest motivators. Whether they knew it or not, they were constantly teaching me lessons that helped me become the best version of myself. They have shown me true devotion and selflessness to others. Working hard toward my future is only a small way I can begin to pay back my parents for all that they have done for me.
The teachers at EHS will forever hold a special place in my heart. I know that when I look back I will smile, remembering the amazing teachers that passionately helped me and many of my
peers. Not only the teachers, but the entire EHS faculty make me feel very fortunate that I was able to go to EHS.
Olivia Smales
Elko High School
I’m so glad that I have the opportunity to thank the teachers that have done so much for me. Teachers usually hear complaints and excuses from their students for why an assignment was late or why their grade should be bumped up, but it’s not often that we as students express our thanks. The reality is that I would not be able to do the thing I want with my life without the benefit of having the teachers I’ve had. From life lesson with Mr. Terras and Mr. Mendez to preparation for the ACT and AP tests from Mr. Bishop, Ms. Eudey, and Mr. Mitchel, I would not be as prepared for my future without the teachers of Spring Creek High. When schools were closed because of this pandemic, our teachers didn’t give up. They continued to check in with students and did everything they could to continue teaching. They showed that they cared about us and our education. I want all the teachers and administrators from Spring Creek High School to know that their dedication to their students has not gone unnoticed and that I am truly glad to have been a Spring Creek Spartan.
Dallin Fisher
Spring Creek High School
My dad has supported me during high school and also during this time. Because I did want to give up school but I still kept going and now I am graduating. Mrs. McKinnon is a teacher that has supported me during High School and been there for the people who have recovery classes or a class like personal finance, she has been keeping up with people and pushing them to get it done. I am very thankful for my dad and Mrs. McKinnon during this time
Samantha Wilcox
Carlin High School
Mrs. Hansen,
You have been such an inspiration to me these past 7 years. You have not only fostered my love and passion for music, but you have influenced what I want to pursue in life. Thank you for being a phenomenal choir teacher and for believing in me. I’m going to miss you so much, but I am thankful that I can say I had you as my teacher!
Zavie Ward
Spring Creek High School
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.