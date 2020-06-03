Letters from the Class of 2020

When I started this final semester I had so much going on with classes, college choices, and graduation plans. I struggled and worried and through it all you guys were behind me, pushing and supporting me. You all have done so much for me, not just these last four years but my whole life. Dad, you have gone through so much raising me. I am so blessed I get to call you my dad. You have taught me so much from how to clean a gun to how to properly interview for a job. I wish I could go back to being little where I used to sit in the shop and watch you work on the trucks and wanting to help. You are the best dad any little girl could ask for. You have taught me how to be strong not just physically but mentally, you taught me how I am supposed to be loved and how to love. I will forever and always be your little girl. Melissa, I am so grateful you came into my life and were there for me when I needed someone to talk to. You are so amazing. Thank you for encouraging me to be my true self and help me chase my dreams. Mom, thank you for being my mom and teaching me how to love myself and not care what anyone else thinks. I am beyond grateful I get to call you my mom. I wish I could go back to the times where my only worry was hurrying up and finishing my homework or cleaning my room before you came in. Thank you for being the mom any girl wanted. Grandma and grandpa, I just want to say thank you for taking me in as one of your own. Grandma you have been one of the most important women in my life. You have been there every step of the way in my life since I was first born till now. You have done so much for me and I wouldn’t have been able to do a lot of the things I have done without you. Britney, I may have lost you but you got me through all that downs in high school and you were my best friend and we may not be able to go to college together but I know you will always and forever be with me. I love all of you guys so much. I will go far in the future because of all of you guys, I will never give up. I will always stand tall and never look back. Even though I will be moving this will always be my home and I will always come back home. Thank you for shaping me into the young woman that I am today.