Lew and JoAnn Eklund named Distinguished Nevadans

LAS VEGAS – “Mining industry pioneers” Lew and JoAnn Eklund have been posthumously named Distinguished Nevadans by the Board of Regents.

Founders of Eklund Drilling Co., the Eklunds were married for 63 years and known as much for their philanthropy as their business leadership, stated a press release announcing this year’s Distinguished Nevadan recipients.

The Carlin residents funded various projects undertaken by the Carlin Senior Center, the Carlin Combined School, Elko County schools and students, as well as youth sports, to name a few, the statement continued.

Lew and JoAnn Eklund moved to Carlin with their four children after Eklund Drilling started working with Newmont Gold Co. in 1963. They sold the company to their son, Lance, in 1988.

In 2017, Lew died at the age of 85. About three years later, JoAnn died after a long illness also at the age of 85.

They have received numerous honors and accolades for their service and generosity, including the National Mining Hall of Fame, Northwest Mining Association Distinguished Service to the Minerals Industry Award, and the Nevada Citizens of the Year Award.