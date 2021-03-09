 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lew and JoAnn Eklund named Distinguished Nevadans
0 comments
alert featured

Lew and JoAnn Eklund named Distinguished Nevadans

{{featured_button_text}}
Lew and JoAnn Eklund

Lew and JoAnn Eklund

LAS VEGAS – “Mining industry pioneers” Lew and JoAnn Eklund have been posthumously named Distinguished Nevadans by the Board of Regents.

Founders of Eklund Drilling Co., the Eklunds were married for 63 years and known as much for their philanthropy as their business leadership, stated a press release announcing this year’s Distinguished Nevadan recipients.

The Carlin residents funded various projects undertaken by the Carlin Senior Center, the Carlin Combined School, Elko County schools and students, as well as youth sports, to name a few, the statement continued.

Lew and JoAnn Eklund moved to Carlin with their four children after Eklund Drilling started working with Newmont Gold Co. in 1963. They sold the company to their son, Lance, in 1988.

In 2017, Lew died at the age of 85. About three years later, JoAnn died after a long illness also at the age of 85.

They have received numerous honors and accolades for their service and generosity, including the National Mining Hall of Fame, Northwest Mining Association Distinguished Service to the Minerals Industry Award, and the Nevada Citizens of the Year Award.

The Eklunds were nominated by Regent Cathy McAdoo, who praised the couple's contributions to "family, community, state, nation and world." 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I have been honored to know them and observe their work ethic and service-centric lifestyle for more than 35 years," she wrote to her fellow Regents. "Each of them individually and together have significantly contributed to the economic, scientific, and social advancement of Nevada and its people."  

The couple joins a long list of Elko County residents who have received this honor, including Dorothy & Thomas Gallagher, Morris Gallagher, Norman Glaser, Howard Hickson, Dr. Thomas K. Hood, Jean McElrath, Warren L. "Snowy" Monroe, Edna Patterson, Ceasar Salicchi, Grant Sawyer, Fred Settlemeyer, J. Harvey Sewell, and Chris Sheerin. 

Other Distinguished Nevadan recipients this year are Jan Jones Blackhurst; Hannah M. Brown; Robert L. Crowell, posthumously; and William McCurdy Sr.

2:14 WATCH NOW: Dr. Bryce Putnam wins national award

The Regents also announced Jacqueline Dennis would receive an honorary associate’s degree from the College of Southern Nevada. Honorary Degrees are awarded to people who have made significant contributions to the improvement of the quality of academic life and programs at one of NSHE's eight institutions.

The Distinguished Nevadan Awards and honorary degrees will be conferred at Nevada System of Higher Education spring commencement ceremonies. 

--

Elko 100 collection:

ELKO 100: The full collection of 100 figures from the city's first century
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

L.W. Eklund

L.W. Eklund

  • Updated

ELKO -- L.W. Eklund’s experience with Newmont Mining Corp. began before the Carlin Trend. He worked with the company in 1954 near Montrose, Co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News