Lew and JoAnn Eklund named Distinguished Nevadans

LAS VEGAS – “Mining industry pioneers” Lew and JoAnn Eklund have been posthumously named Distinguished Nevadans by the Board of Regents.
Founders of Eklund Drilling Co., the Eklunds were married for 63 years and known as much for their philanthropy as their business leadership, stated a press release announcing this year’s Distinguished Nevadan recipients.
The Carlin residents funded various projects undertaken by the Carlin Senior Center, the Carlin Combined School, Elko County schools and students, as well as youth sports, to name a few, the statement continued.
Lew and JoAnn Eklund moved to Carlin with their four children after Eklund Drilling started working with Newmont Gold Co. in 1963. They sold the company to their son, Lance, in 1988.
In 2017, Lew died at the age of 85. About three years later, JoAnn died after a long illness also at the age of 85.
They have received numerous honors and accolades for their service and generosity, including the National Mining Hall of Fame, Northwest Mining Association Distinguished Service to the Minerals Industry Award, and the Nevada Citizens of the Year Award.
The Eklunds were nominated by Regent Cathy McAdoo, who praised the couple's contributions to "family, community, state, nation and world."
"I have been honored to know them and observe their work ethic and service-centric lifestyle for more than 35 years," she wrote to her fellow Regents. "Each of them individually and together have significantly contributed to the economic, scientific, and social advancement of Nevada and its people."
The couple joins a long list of Elko County residents who have received this honor, including Dorothy & Thomas Gallagher, Morris Gallagher, Norman Glaser, Howard Hickson, Dr. Thomas K. Hood, Jean McElrath, Warren L. "Snowy" Monroe, Edna Patterson, Ceasar Salicchi, Grant Sawyer, Fred Settlemeyer, J. Harvey Sewell, and Chris Sheerin.
Other Distinguished Nevadan recipients this year are Jan Jones Blackhurst; Hannah M. Brown; Robert L. Crowell, posthumously; and William McCurdy Sr.
The Regents also announced Jacqueline Dennis would receive an honorary associate’s degree from the College of Southern Nevada. Honorary Degrees are awarded to people who have made significant contributions to the improvement of the quality of academic life and programs at one of NSHE's eight institutions.
The Distinguished Nevadan Awards and honorary degrees will be conferred at Nevada System of Higher Education spring commencement ceremonies.
