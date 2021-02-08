 Skip to main content
Library lends hot spots to ECSD students
Library lends hot spots to ECSD students

Elko County Library donates hot spots

Elko County Library is loaning hot spot connectors, such as the one pictured, to students throughout the Elko County School District, providing access to the internet for distance education. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Elko County Library recently extended its services to Elko County School District students by donating Wi-Fi hot spots in an effort to expand internet access and support.

The hot spots will be distributed to students who lack adequate access to the internet.

Students and families may contact their schools for access to hot spots.

The hot spots are funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which distributed $30 million in CARES funding to State Library Administrative Agencies through the Library Services and Technology Act Grants to States program.

State Libraries can use these funds to expand digital network access, purchase internet accessible devices, and provide technical support services to citizens to address digital inclusion efforts and related technical support.

The Nevada State Library, Public Records and Archives provided the Library System with funds to support connectivity needs for its users.

After discussion, the library determined that the most efficient and beneficial use of these funds would be to help supplement K-12 students’ access to mobile hot spot devices and assist with their ability to participate in distance learning.

To find out about other services and upcoming program information from the library, please visit. http://www.elkocountylibrary.org/

