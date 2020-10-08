Library seeing more activity

ELKO — The Elko County Library recorded healthy numbers for patron curbside pickup for the month up September, seeing 265 pickups checking out 3,445 items from the library.
Elko County Library Director Kassie Antonucci told the Elko County Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday said the library has also seen an 18 percent increase in the use of its digital materials compared to September of last year.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said those numbers caught his attention, because they mean each pickup would have to take about 10 items or more to get to the 3,445 total items checked-out.
“Some of those items are also honor books, meaning they are not materials that we own, they were materials that were donated to us, and there is no limit on those,” Antonucci said. “So we have been handing out additional items to families.”
“That is mostly from the branches,” she added.
Elko County Library currently has a five-item limit on items that can be picked up at one time from the library.
The library’s bookmobile has been back on the road since Sept. 8, making stops around Elko County, including Montello, Ryndon, Osino and Kittridge Canyon.
“We had 230 individuals come on the bookmobile, with 733 checkouts,” Antonucci said.
While September is Library Card Signup Month, COVID-19 restrictions required the library limit its in-person hours, while forgoing all of the events that typically happen at the library in celebration of the month’s theme.
“We were able to assist 132 patrons and of those 132, 125 (people) got new cards, so we were pretty excited for that,” Antonucci said.
In addition to sharing the library’s monthly checkouts, Antonucci also updated commissioners on what programs they have been able to do in spite of COVID-19. These included take-home craft projects for both children and adults, which allow individuals to pick-up a craft kit at the library and watch a video online at home about how to put the project together.
The library distributed 47 kids craft kits and 15 adult craft kits.
“That is actually really good for an adult program,” Antonucci said. “This might be something we would consider doing even after the library is fully open.
The take-home crafts could be a good way for adults that do not normally have time to participate in library activities, to become more engaged in the library, she added.
The library is currently working on getting its computer software up and running, as well as making preparations for when it can open its doors to the public for regular business hours again.
Antonucci said that will most likely involve patrons scheduling 15-minute appointments, a model that other libraries throughout Nevada have utilized, before gradually working up to establishing regular business hours for the public.
For specific library hours and information, visit http://www.elkocountylibrary.org.
