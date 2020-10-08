Library seeing more activity

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While September is Library Card Signup Month, COVID-19 restrictions required the library limit its in-person hours, while forgoing all of the events that typically happen at the library in celebration of the month’s theme.

“We were able to assist 132 patrons and of those 132, 125 (people) got new cards, so we were pretty excited for that,” Antonucci said.

In addition to sharing the library’s monthly checkouts, Antonucci also updated commissioners on what programs they have been able to do in spite of COVID-19. These included take-home craft projects for both children and adults, which allow individuals to pick-up a craft kit at the library and watch a video online at home about how to put the project together.

The library distributed 47 kids craft kits and 15 adult craft kits.

“That is actually really good for an adult program,” Antonucci said. “This might be something we would consider doing even after the library is fully open.

The take-home crafts could be a good way for adults that do not normally have time to participate in library activities, to become more engaged in the library, she added.