CARLIN — Jerritt Canyon Gold and the Carlin Fire Department are presenting low cost, community-level CPR and first aid classes at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Carlin Fire Station.

The cost of the course is $17, which covers the cost of the certification card.

Organizer Peggy Drussel said Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority is presenting the courses.

“There is no cap on the number,” said Drussel. “If we have overflow we will work with it.”

According to Drussel, this is the perfect course for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, childcare providers and community members. Anyone 12 and older can sign up. Registration will be at the door.

“We are also going to be working with Nevada Gold to do one in ‘heart month’ in February.”

Email pdrussel7@gmail.com for questions regarding the class.

