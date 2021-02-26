Life sentence in murder of Elko baby

The baby was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he died on May 14 as a result of abusive head trauma resulting in brain damage.

The 4-year-old boy was also found to have bruises on his body. O’Dell told investigators he spanked the boy for having trash under his bed.

O’Dell’s sentence carried life in prison, but prosecutors and defense counsel disagreed whether he should serve up to 20 years or be eligible for parole.

Speaking on O’Dell’s behalf, several of his family members testified that they were shocked when they heard about the incident. They added they did not witness any violent tendencies from O’Dell growing up and said he showed good conduct around small children. They asked for possibility of parole so that O’Dell might be reunited with his entire family out of custody.

Family members of the deceased asked for life in prison without the possibility of parole, stating that the infant never lived to see his first birthday.

O’Dell spoke on his own behalf, stating he was aware of how the crime affected everyone involved, and he accepted full responsibility.