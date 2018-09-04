CARSON CITY – The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is promoting Lifeline Awareness Week, Sept. 10-14.
The Lifeline Assistance Program is a government benefit program supported by the Universal Service Fund that provides a discount on voice or broadband services for qualifying low-income consumers.
The PUCN wants residents to “stay connected” and is reaching out to those who need voice or broadband services but can’t afford it. Lifeline helps low-income consumers connect to the nation’s communications networks, find jobs, access health care services, connect with family, and call for help in an emergency.
Under the federal Lifeline program, telephone customers who participate in or are eligible for certain public assistance programs are entitled to receive a discount of at least $9.25 per month off their monthly bill for phone, broadband, or bundled phone and broadband service.
More information on program eligibility, including links to a list of Lifeline providers in Nevada, is available at www.lifelinesupport.org and www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/lifeline-support-affordable-communications.
To apply for benefits, consumers should contact their local telephone company.
