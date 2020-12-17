Light snow showers in Elko area

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada roads were free of ice and snow early Thursday morning as overnight temperatures stayed above freezing with a winter storm approaching.

There were possible delays, however, on Interstate 80 from a crash near Golconda shortly before 6 a.m., and a disabled semi east of Winnemucca shortly after 6 a.m.

“There is a pre-frontal band of light snow showers squirming its way east through Elko County this morning,” stated forecasters.

Most of the region remains under a winter weather advisory. Rain and snow showers are expected during the morning hours in Elko as temperatures climb to near 40 degrees.

Freezing fog is possible Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures drop into the teens.

The weekend forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

