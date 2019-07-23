ELKO – One of several wildfires sparked by lightning Monday afternoon has burned an estimated 2,300 acres in the Cortez Mountains.
The blaze in Horse Creek Valley was being fought by county, state and federal ground and air resources. The Horse Fire was listed as 50 percent contained late Monday night.
Smoke jumpers and multiple volunteer engines responded to a fire in the Pinon Range south of Carlin. It had burned an estimated 100 acres and was zero percent contained.
Several other fires were reported around Carlin. Strikes north of the Carlin Conservation Camp started two fires that burned a combined 35.25 acres. Both were zero-percent contained as of Monday night. Another fire burned half an acre at the Rain Mine.
A 100-acre fire was burning north of the YP Ranch at Tuscarora, and a 4-acre blaze was reported southwest of Midas.
Rain helped extinguish some of the blazes.
A fire was reported west of South Fork Reservoir shortly after 4 p.m. but it was quickly contained at a tenth of an acre by a volunteer engine.
The storms were centered in northern Eureka County and moved into Elko County between 3 and 4 p.m.
The Elko-area forecast calls for another chance of thunderstorms Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
After a break on Wednesday, more stormy weather is expected Thursday and Friday.
