Lightning sparks 4 fires in Elko District

ELKO – Lightning sparked more fires in the Elko District on Wednesday, and fire crews quickly stopped them from spreading.

The largest burned 25 acres near Goose Creek and was listed at 25% contained.

Another burned six acres west of South Fork and was 55% contained. A third fire was between the Leeville and Gold Quarry mines north of Carlin. It burned three acres and was 95% contained.

A fourth fire was reported after midnight and burned a quarter-acre 2.5 miles south of Ibapah Road on the Nevada-Utah border.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for another chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, with highs around 90 degrees.

A red flag warning remains in effect for southwest Idaho, across the border from Elko County.

