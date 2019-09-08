ELKO – Local fire crews responded to five new fires Saturday as storms brought lightning to northeastern Nevada, along with some rainfall.
One fire was in a familiar spot – the west side of Harrison Pass, just south of the Corta Fire that burned 16,526 acres last month and to the north of the Cherry Fire that burned 3,499 acres this month.
Other fires were reported at Carlin Peak, the TS Power Plant, Mac Creek and Iron Blossom Mountain.
The fire south of Corta was contained at a tenth of an acre. No size estimates were available on the others.
Elko received .15 of an inch of rain Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Winnemucca picked up near a quarter inch, while Eureka saw only .05 of an inch.
A fire on Friday afternoon burned 28 acres south of Twin Bridges.
On Saturday, fire officials reported the Cherry Fire in the south Ruby Mountains was 80 percent contained and has not seen any growth since Sept. 3.
“Fire behavior has been minimal, exhibited as creeping, smoldering, and some isolated torching,” stated the Type 3 Incident Management Team.
No structures have been lost and a thorough search by air and ground turned up no evidence of lost livestock as a result of the fire, which was sparked by woodcutters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.