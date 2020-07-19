Lightning sparks fires south of Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Firefighters were called to the Jiggs area late Sunday afternoon after lightning sparked fires south of South Fork State Park.

Thunderstorms started at about 5 p.m. around the Ruby Mountains.

A large cloud of dark smoke was rising northwest of Jiggs by 6 p.m.

Air and ground resources were on the scene.

On Saturday, a fire in the Vista Grande section of Spring Creek briefly threatened homes Saturday afternoon while a fire along Interstate 80 has burned more than 3,000 acres since Friday.

The fire on Edgewater Drive was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Neighbors assisted crews using brush-clearing equipment to create a firebreak around the flames.

About 2.5 acres burned. There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire

A blaze near the Shafter exit of Interstate 80 burned 3,100 acres on Saturday. It was fought by six federal engines, one Nevada Division of Forestry engine, and multiple other resources including two air tankers and six single-engine air tankers.

The cause of this blaze is under investigation.