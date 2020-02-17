Line forms at Buttigieg venue in Elko

ELKO — A line of about 200 people formed inside Adobe Middle School Monday afternoon shortly before presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was set to start speaking.
“I’m very excited to be here,” said George McLean as he waited for the doors to open. “It’s time for change.”
McLean said he recently retired in Elko after moving here from Las Vegas.
The crowd included some small children, as school was not in session because of the Presidents Day holiday.
Doors to the gym opened shortly after 2:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is leading in the number of delegates after the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, although U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the popular vote in both states.
Sanders visited Elko on Dec. 8, and former vice president Joe Biden was here on Nov. 17.
It was Buttigieg's third event of the day, having already appeared in Reno and Carson City. He is also slated to speak Monday night in Salt Lake City, where a bigger venue was ordered because of interest in his candidacy there.
Early voting began Saturday in Nevada’s caucus, which is scheduled for Feb. 22.
According to a Las Vegas Review-Journal poll, Sanders is expected to win in Nevada followed by Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Voting has been taking place at the Elko Convention Center.
On Feb. 22, local caucus locations will be at Elko High School, Spring Creek High School, Carlin Combined School, Owyhee Human Development Center, Mountain View Elementary School, Jackpot Combined School, Wells High School and West Wendover High School.