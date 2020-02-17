Line forms at Buttigieg venue in Elko

ELKO — A line of about 200 people formed inside Adobe Middle School Monday afternoon shortly before presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was set to start speaking.

“I’m very excited to be here,” said George McLean as he waited for the doors to open. “It’s time for change.”

McLean said he recently retired in Elko after moving here from Las Vegas.

The crowd included some small children, as school was not in session because of the Presidents Day holiday.

Doors to the gym opened shortly after 2:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is leading in the number of delegates after the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, although U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the popular vote in both states.

Sanders visited Elko on Dec. 8, and former vice president Joe Biden was here on Nov. 17.

It was Buttigieg's third event of the day, having already appeared in Reno and Carson City. He is also slated to speak Monday night in Salt Lake City, where a bigger venue was ordered because of interest in his candidacy there.

Early voting began Saturday in Nevada’s caucus, which is scheduled for Feb. 22.