Lions Club raises nearly $10,000 for Camp Lamoille recovery
Lions Club raises nearly $10,000 for Camp Lamoille recovery

Adam McCahill

Adam McCahill, center, was presented a Henry rifle brass commemorative edition, surrounded by members of the Elko Lions Club and staff of Gun World & Archery Pro Shop. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The Elko Lions Club congratulates Adam McCahill for winning a special Elko County collector’s edition rifle in the Camp Lamoille Recovery Fundraiser.

The drawing was organized by the Lions Club, bringing in nearly $10,000 to help with the rebuilding of Camp Lamoille that burned in the Range 2 Fire in 2018.

McCahill won a Henry Lever Action.30/.30 brass commemorative edition, celebrating Elko County’s sesquicentennial.

The tenth rifle out of 15 specially made values at $1,500 with the case. It includes engravings of animals and symbols specific to the county and Nevada, including bighorn sheep, Central Pacific Railroad and the state’s Battle Born motto.

The rifle was purchased by the Elko County Commissioners and given to the Lions Club for the drawing, said Lions Club second vice president Brent Stokes.

“There was lots of participation from the community,” he said.

Tickets were sold for $25 each or five for $100.

“All of the proceeds goes to Camp Lamoille’s Pavilion,” Stokes added.

