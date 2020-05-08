Living Stones pastor goes on the air

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A Christian radio network is adding a local pastor to its programming line-up this month.

Pastor Nathan Hornback of Livings Stones Church has been picked up by the Pilgrim Radio Network to broadcast a series of his messages across four western states, including Nevada.

The Pilgrim, which broadcasts locally on 90.7 FM, will present his Biblical messages called “The Beautiful Way” from the book of Matthew.

“We love working with the local community and are pleased to present these inspiring messages from Nathan,” said Tim Weidemann, Pilgrim Radio’s general manager. “We know they’ll be an encouragement to all who listen.”

Starting May 18, Hornback’s messages will be heard on the Pilgrim’s “Extra Credit” program which airs at 5 a.m., 5 p.m., and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hornback is the lead pastor of Living Stones Church. He started the church in August of 2011.

Living Stones’ mission is to “bring those outside of relationship with God into reconciliation and a new identity in Jesus Christ.”