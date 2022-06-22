Living with Fire raises home, land wildfire awareness

SPRING CREEK – What are the steps to protect Spring Creek homes and lives in the event of a wildfire emergency?

Those questions were answered in a multi-agency presentation, Living with Fire, led by the University of Nevada Reno’s Cooperative Extension.

Speakers from UNR, the Elko County Fire Protection District, NV Energy, Bureau of Land Management Elko District, U.S. Forest Service Humboldt Toiyabe District and Nevada Division of Forestry covered topics such as defensible space, home hardening, evacuation tips, fuels reduction and more.

Jamie Roice-Gomes, manager of the Living with Fire program, said her team visits high-fire hazard areas throughout the state, such as Spring Creek.

“We just want to raise awareness of wildfire and preparedness for it,” Roice-Gomes said.

Local high school students could also see a new wildfire science curriculum developed in partnership with fire agencies next year, Roice-Gomes added.

“They are going to be doing a test run here in the fall,” she said.

Evacuation

David Brown, Nevada Department of Transportation Highway Manager for Elko District, said his department received questions about secondary routes and that it was in the preplanning stage.

“Everybody knows you are dealing with private properties that we do not own,” Brown said. “The Spring Creek Association and Elko County have part of that as well as land owners. There would have to be a lot of planning. All agencies are on board to try to help with that, but as of now, we have the one route.”

Brown added that if there were an evacuation, NDOT would open more lanes on Lamoille Highway going into Elko.

Evacuation shelters include Spring Creek High School and the Horse Palace.

Brown said depending on the location of the wildfire, residents would be directed through message boards, various media and social media outlets and NDOT’s 511 to head to a shelter.

In the event of a wildfire, state law prohibits agencies from mandating evacuations.

“We can highly encourage people to evacuate, but the governor is the only one who can say, ‘You have to get out of here,’” said Fire District Chief Matt Petersen.

Evacuees will be notified door-to-door by first responders and directed on a path away from the fire.

Additionally, agencies are working on a reverse 911 system to notify communities of a wildfire, and updates will also be posted on social media, and through news sources, Petersen said.

Attendees also learned about evacuation preparation, including packing and keeping an emergency bag, preparing family members and pets to leave at a sudden notice, and securing the home.

Roice-Gomes also suggested practicing loading small or large animals into travel crates or trailers if heading to a local shelter.

“If you have to go to an evacuation shelter, you have to have a crate for your pet, or maybe your pet isn’t used to it,” she said.

Home hardening and defensible space

Roice-Gomes explained methods and practices homeowners can take to protect homes and reduce wildfire threats, which goes hand-in-hand with defensible space.

Home hardening includes clearing crawlspaces and attics, retrofitting roofs, rain gutters, eaves, vents and decks that can reduce vulnerability to embers and sparks.

Non-combustible siding such as stucco or fiber-cement is expensive, Roice-Gomes said but can be done on sections of the home to reduce costs.

Defensible space inspections are free to homeowners, giving them “recommendations to reduce the wildfire threat,” Roice-Gomes added, and have three zones designated from the house.

“Every home is different, has different vegetation type around it, or a different slope around it,” she said. “Different homes have different aspects” of shade and sun.

Clearing flammable fuels within 30 feet of a house, such as cheatgrass, is also highly recommended.

“It makes really hot and fast fires. You can’t outrun them,” Roice-Gomes said.

NV Energy Public Safety Outage Management

Among the proactive responses is public safety outage management led by NV Energy, which shuts down power to neighborhoods and residences in the event of a wildfire.

“We primarily are starting to treat powerlines in the infrastructure area,” explained Petersen. “It was identified as a high hazard for us as powerlines starting wildland fires in Elko County, Nevada, California, throughout the West.

“NV Energy took a very aggressive stance and said we’re going to partner with our local fire departments, and they’re going to do the work with us, not for us,” Petersen continued. “With that, we can add up to 22 firefighters in Elko County, and that is a massive workload that we can take on and add to our workforce, not only for fuel reduction but fire response as well.”

The Fire District has identified primary areas that feed community power or are designated high-hazard. Firefighters mow along the powerlines to the right-of-way 15 to 175 feet.

“If you, the homeowners, agree for us to go farther, it makes sense for us to do it. It makes sense for you to do it,” Petersen said.

Alex Hoon, NV Energy senior meteorologist, works with fire agencies throughout the state and the West, delivering fire weather forecasting to make informed decisions to keep firefighters safe on the ground.

The Public Safety Outage Management program is the only one in the nation that works with fire departments and state and federal agencies, Hoon added. “It is the highest priority for NV Energy.”

Wildlife risk reductions through PSOM include using covered conductors on powerlines to replace exposed lines and replacing fuses with non-expulsion fuses to prevent sparks from emitting in the event of a fault on the line, Hoon explained.

The program also replaces wooden power poles with iron and steel and modernizes circuits.

Shared Stewardship

Josh Nichols, Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service, explained that “the objective behind shared stewardship is to start bringing our fuels reduction program into more of a collaborative interagency approach.”

The stewardship is an agreement among entities such as Elko County, the Spring Creek Association, local utility companies, the Nevada Department of Transportation and tribal partners.

“The goal behind shared stewardship is for us to look at all the project work being done on different jurisdiction lands and tie those together,” Nichols said. “Expand fuel treatments and noxious weed treatments to cover more area and reduce the threat of wildfire.”

Coralee Ditman, Resource Manager with the Nevada Division of Forestry, said her agency, under a Western State Fire Management Hazardous Fuels grant, has worked with the BLM and Elko Fire District to clear 278 acres of greenspaces in Vista Grande Tract 200 this spring.

“This is to help prevent a wildfire from starting in the community and working out into BLM land and private land, taking out their homes,” Ditman said.

Currently, crews are working in Marina Hills – Tract 100 and Sunset Ridge – Tract 300 and will move into the Horse Palace area, she added.

For more information on preparing homes and defensible space, visit, email lwf@unr.edu or call 775-784-4848 to be directed to a Living with Fire team member.

