Local artist exhibits at museum

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum is currently exhibiting a collection of work by local artist Micqaela Jones in the Halleck Bar Gallery.

Jones’ brightly colored canvases capture the spirit of the mostly “wild animals” she portrays on canvas. Her work also centers on horses, bison and other subjects having to do with Native American culture.

“One Story Isn’t Enough” will be on view in the Halleck Bar Gallery until May 23, 2021,” said Lauren Roovaart, executive director of the museum. “Micqaela is the ‘Art of the West’ artist for 2021. We generally host a reception during Cowboy Poetry, but it is unfortunate that we cannot this year. The show features pieces created in her signature vivid color scheme, as well as new work with a subdued monochromatic quality.”