 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local artist exhibits at museum
0 comments
top story

Local artist exhibits at museum

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum is currently exhibiting a collection of work by local artist Micqaela Jones in the Halleck Bar Gallery.

Jones’ brightly colored canvases capture the spirit of the mostly “wild animals” she portrays on canvas. Her work also centers on horses, bison and other subjects having to do with Native American culture.

“One Story Isn’t Enough” will be on view in the Halleck Bar Gallery until May 23, 2021,” said Lauren Roovaart, executive director of the museum. “Micqaela is the ‘Art of the West’ artist for 2021. We generally host a reception during Cowboy Poetry, but it is unfortunate that we cannot this year. The show features pieces created in her signature vivid color scheme, as well as new work with a subdued monochromatic quality.”

“In creating the paintings for this exhibition, it began with my desire to share pieces that reflect some of the beauty of my Shoshone culture, as well as my love for creation,” said Jones. “It is also extra special to me as a Native of Northern Nevada to share this with my friends and relatives.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“My goal as an artist has always been to move my viewer to connect with my art, through color, vibrance and texture, and to create a story that they can relate to. One that will bring feelings of joy, happiness and hope.”

“As the year 2020 has progressed, I felt that the need to create art that reflected that theme was even more important,” Jones said. “We have all been affected by the pandemic in some way.”

“I have included pieces from both of my two notable styles: My vibrant colorful palette, as well as my newer loose contemporary artworks. I am looking forward to hearing about the stories that the visitors to my exhibit imagine and feel when they view my art.”

Northeastern Nevada Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Elko Murals: The full collection and where to find them

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

LASSO announces art auction winner
News

LASSO announces art auction winner

ELKO — The Local Animal Shelter Support Organization and the City of Elko announced the winner of the limited edition print of “Bearly Spring,…

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News