Local author writes tribute to a very special dog

ELKO – Annie Blackstock recently wrote a book about a very special cow dog and her best friend. Although Patches is no longer alive, her owner has memorialized the dog’s dedication and deep companionship in “Cowgirl: The Life and Times of a Special Border Collie.”

“I’ve always loved to write,” said Blackstock. “I used to hike a lot in the Rubies and that's where most of my inspiration came from for poetry.”

Blackstock (or Ann Blackburn, her pen name) received Patches or “Patchy” as a gift one Christmas.

Blackstock and her husband raise cattle and Patchy took to being a “cow dog” right off the bat.

“She would help with driving cattle, but also she would stand in the corral with Bruce and she would look up at him and look at the cows and look at what he was doing and learned over time exactly what he was doing,” Blackstock said.

Patchy was a family dog and she loved babies, according to Blackstock.