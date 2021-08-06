Local bulls ready to buck top riders in PBR event

ELKO – Chainsaw and Triple X — two very “bad” bulls — are heading to the Sacramento Professional Bull Riding event to “strut their stuff.”
Benavides Bucking Bulls, a local outfit owned by Efren Benavides, Anthony Sandoval, Steve Correa and Sergio Silva, was asked to bring their bulls for a second time because of their bucking bravado.
“PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Unleash the Beast,” will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network during the entire event. The Benavides bulls — 1,500 and 1,600 pounds respectively — will break through the chutes Saturday night with an air time of 6:45 p.m.
“These two bulls that we’re taking this weekend, we’ve taken them to all the competitions over the years since they were babies,” said Benavides. “Now they are 5 and 8.”
The event is being held at the Golden One Center. Benavides Bucking Bulls was invited last year for the first time.
“This is like the NFL of bull riding,” said Sandoval.
“We leave first thing in the morning (Friday) and then we let them lay over and rest,” Benavides said. “Then they buck Saturday night.”
The bulls are being ridden by some of the top 35 bull riders in the world, according to Benavides.
The riders take a random draw as to which bull they will ride.
“Last year was our PBR debut [with Chainsaw] and we drew the number one guy,” Benavides said. “That’s when we knew that he has what it takes. He almost bucked off the number one guy in the world.”
PBRs are hard to get into, Benavides said.
“These bulls are always consistently good.”
The local bulls are among about 60 performing at the event.
Benavides bulls are mostly a Brahman cross. They have bucking in their DNA.
“Chainsaw is the son of Troubadour, who was really, really good. One of the highest marked rides was on Chainsaw’s dad.”
Benavides and Sandoval grew up riding bulls.
“I still rode up until 2013,” said Sandoval. “I just got hurt too many times.”
“Now we are done riding but we still love what you do and the best way is to raise bulls,” Benavides said.
Both men are very involved with community bull riding and help out with the high school rodeo and other local events.
The owners are very excited about this opportunity.
“We just set goals and when we first started we just wanted to have a bull that would keep up with other bulls,” Benavides said. “What do others have that we don’t?”
But, PBR is a very big deal and it is tough to break into.
Last year Chainsaw was selected to go to the event in Sacramento just a day before leaving.
“This one (Saturday’s PBR event) was coming up and I sent five texts [to the director of livestock],” Benavides said. “Just this Sunday we bucked bulls at the house and I sent the videos and within two minutes they said they have a spot Saturday and to bring them both.”
Benavides is hoping both bulls will build a name for themselves. The bull owners have the ultimate goal of making it to the PBR Finals.
“That is where the elite of the elite go.”
Benavides Bulls is also sponsoring their second Gold Rush Challenge at the Elko County Fairgrounds Sept. 11.
“This PBR couldn’t have come at a better time. Our event is a month away and now we get to go expose our bulls on live TV,” Benavides said.
—
2021 Silver State Stampede Clown: