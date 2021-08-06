Local bulls ready to buck top riders in PBR event

The riders take a random draw as to which bull they will ride.

“Last year was our PBR debut [with Chainsaw] and we drew the number one guy,” Benavides said. “That’s when we knew that he has what it takes. He almost bucked off the number one guy in the world.”

PBRs are hard to get into, Benavides said.

“These bulls are always consistently good.”

The local bulls are among about 60 performing at the event.

Benavides bulls are mostly a Brahman cross. They have bucking in their DNA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Chainsaw is the son of Troubadour, who was really, really good. One of the highest marked rides was on Chainsaw’s dad.”

Benavides and Sandoval grew up riding bulls.

“I still rode up until 2013,” said Sandoval. “I just got hurt too many times.”

“Now we are done riding but we still love what you do and the best way is to raise bulls,” Benavides said.

Both men are very involved with community bull riding and help out with the high school rodeo and other local events.

The owners are very excited about this opportunity.