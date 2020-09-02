Local candidate forums scheduled to begin next week

ELKO — All eyes have been on the presidential race in recent weeks as both major parties held their political conventions. Now it’s time to focus on the local races, and who we want to represent us on the Elko County Commission, City Council, School Board and District Courts.
The Elko Area Chamber Government Affairs Committee and the Elko Daily Free Press are presenting four candidate forums this month, and each of them will be broadcast live on the Elko Daily Facebook page.
Matt McCarty of the Great Basin College Foundation will be the moderator, and the public is invited to submit questions for the candidates to answer.
The action begins from Wells with a forum slated from 6-7 pm Sept. 9. Wells rancher Wilde Brough and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Guttierez are vying for the seat being vacated by Demar Dahl. The winner will specifically represent eastern Elko County residents, but all registered voters in the county will determine the winner.
On Sept. 10, also from 6-7 pm, go to facebook.com/elkodaily to watch the four candidates for Elko District Court. In Department One, incumbent Judge Nancy Porter is being challenged by Elko County Public Defender Kriston Hill. For the newly created Department Three court, Elko Township Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John Muije will answer the public’s questions about their aspirations.
The following week, four candidates for Elko City Council will appear in the first forum on Sept. 16. They are incumbent Mandy Simons, Elko City Planning Commissioner Gratton Miller, former Elko police chief and undersheriff Clair Morris, and registered nurse Rowena Smith. The top two vote-getters will be elected in November.
Finally, on Sept. 17, four candidates for two Elko County School Board seats will field questions on topics impacting parents and children throughout the county. In District Two, incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson is being challenged by businessman Robert Leonhardt. For the District 4 seat, incumbent Teresa Dastrup is being challenged by engineer and consultant Greg Brorby.
To participate in these local forums, everyone is invited to submit their questions to matthew.mccarty@gbcnv.edu. Questions must be received by Sept. 9 for county commission and district judge candidates, and Sept. 16 for city council and school board.
The Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will select the questions that will be asked at each forum. To watch their answers, log on to facebook.com/elkodaily from 6-7 pm on Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.