Local candidate forums scheduled to begin next week

ELKO — All eyes have been on the presidential race in recent weeks as both major parties held their political conventions. Now it’s time to focus on the local races, and who we want to represent us on the Elko County Commission, City Council, School Board and District Courts.

The Elko Area Chamber Government Affairs Committee and the Elko Daily Free Press are presenting four candidate forums this month, and each of them will be broadcast live on the Elko Daily Facebook page.

Matt McCarty of the Great Basin College Foundation will be the moderator, and the public is invited to submit questions for the candidates to answer.

The action begins from Wells with a forum slated from 6-7 pm Sept. 9. Wells rancher Wilde Brough and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Guttierez are vying for the seat being vacated by Demar Dahl. The winner will specifically represent eastern Elko County residents, but all registered voters in the county will determine the winner.