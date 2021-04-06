Local church members excited about temple announcement

Erik Smith

We are thrilled beyond measure with the announcement of a temple for our wonderful Elko community.

Over the past couple years a few of our youth have been anxiously engaged in genealogical and family history work. They have come to feel of the importance of the lives of ancestors who have gone before and lived a life that strengthens our communities and ultimately our family today.

We know that temples are sacred structures where heaven connects with earth, and the work done there allows us to connect with and strengthen our family ties with these ancestors because of covenant promises made through our Savior, Jesus Christ.

My joy is especially great for our youth who desire to go to the temples and feel of the peace that exists in a house of the Lord. One of our young men in our congregation said he is “just so excited to have a temple so close.” I know that a temple in Elko will be a great blessing for our community.

(Smith is currently serving as the bishop of the Elko 4th Ward.)

Ken Jones