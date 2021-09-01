 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local fire crews head off to Tahoe
0 comments
alert top story

Local fire crews head off to Tahoe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local fire crews head off to Tahoe
ECFPD

ELKO – City and county firefighters are headed to the Lake Tahoe area this week to help with the Caldor Fire.

“The Elko County Fire Protection District in partnership with the City of Elko Fire Department and the Nevada Division of Forestry have created a Task Force assigned to perform structure protection at the Caldor Fire burning south of Lake Tahoe,” stated the county.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They will be among 3,904 personnel assigned to the fire, which was listed at 16% containment.

There are several evacuation orders in place as the fire continues to grow with the unfavorable weather conditions.

ECFPD is sending Water Tender 28 and Brush 128 (Type 3). NDF is sending two Type 3 Engines and Elko City Fire is providing their Type 3 Engine.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at homes and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ida

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News