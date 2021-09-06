Local firefighters helped keep South Tahoe from burning

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada firefighters were among those who helped with structure protection on the Caldor Fire as it threatened Lake Tahoe last week.

Elko city and county fire departments and the Nevada Division of Forestry put a team together as nearly 4,000 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

Meanwhile, few fires were reported in the Elko district despite warming temperatures.

Two fires were reported Friday. One at the edge of Carlin burned two acres, and another at Smith Creek burned half an acre. Both were human-caused.

Another human-caused fire near Dunphy burned a tenth of an acre.

