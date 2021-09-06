 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local firefighters helped keep South Tahoe from burning
0 comments
top story

Local firefighters helped keep South Tahoe from burning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko firefighters

Elko County Fire's Wildland Division crew helped hold the line on the Caldor Fire at South Lake Tahoe last week.

 ECFPD

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada firefighters were among those who helped with structure protection on the Caldor Fire as it threatened Lake Tahoe last week.

Elko city and county fire departments and the Nevada Division of Forestry put a team together as nearly 4,000 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, few fires were reported in the Elko district despite warming temperatures.

Two fires were reported Friday. One at the edge of Carlin burned two acres, and another at Smith Creek burned half an acre. Both were human-caused.

Another human-caused fire near Dunphy burned a tenth of an acre.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News