Local officers recall 9/11

ELKO – Sept. 11 raised safety concerns for every citizen in the United States. Locally, law enforcement was on high alert. Three Elko Police officers remember the event and what came from it.

“It immediately affected airports,” said Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten. “Before that time, we didn’t go to airports for takeoffs or landings or screenings or anything. We had to be there pretty much all the time the airport was open (after 9/11).”

“We had to do perimeter checks (for the airport),” said Lt. Jason Pepper.

“There [local] were concerns about additional terrorist attacks,” Trouten said.

“There was more emphasis on security on infrastructure, too,” said Lt. Mike Palhegyi

This included local water wells and tanks.

“A lot of people became more sensitive to things,” Trouten said about local concern. “Anything that came out, the anthrax scare, I don’t know how many calls we had. It was winter time, people are shipping chocolates for Christmas and if they got melted and grease solidified they had a white glaze and people [were worried] they had white on them.”