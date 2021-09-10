Local officers recall 9/11

ELKO – Sept. 11 raised safety concerns for every citizen in the United States. Locally, law enforcement was on high alert. Three Elko Police officers remember the event and what came from it.
“It immediately affected airports,” said Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten. “Before that time, we didn’t go to airports for takeoffs or landings or screenings or anything. We had to be there pretty much all the time the airport was open (after 9/11).”
“We had to do perimeter checks (for the airport),” said Lt. Jason Pepper.
“There [local] were concerns about additional terrorist attacks,” Trouten said.
“There was more emphasis on security on infrastructure, too,” said Lt. Mike Palhegyi
This included local water wells and tanks.
“A lot of people became more sensitive to things,” Trouten said about local concern. “Anything that came out, the anthrax scare, I don’t know how many calls we had. It was winter time, people are shipping chocolates for Christmas and if they got melted and grease solidified they had a white glaze and people [were worried] they had white on them.”
Trouten said one good thing that came out of the terror attacks is that collaborative efforts with different agencies expanded. It also resulted in more police training.
“When Homeland Security was created, I was working Nark Unit at the time and they wanted every single task force member to go to all these different trainings,” Trouten said.
CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield Explosives) training began as local officers were sent to different locations.
“We were sent down to Anniston, Alabama to be trained on nerve agents and how to operate in an environment with nerve agents,” Trouten said. “We were sent down to the mercury test site for nuclear radiological, and sent to another place for explosives. There was a lot of training on these things which changed the nature of law enforcement.”
Before that, according to Trouten, if there was a hazmat spill on the highway the police only handled traffic. Firefighters did the rest.
Federal funding helped add additional bomb technicians to the force now totaling four. The Elko Police Department has the fourth bomb squad in the state.
“It’s [9/11] is a significant part of our history,” Trouten said.
“Stand by as Afghanistan destabilizes more,” Pepper said, noting recent events and the potential for increased terrorism.
“That’s where the hijackers trained was Afghanistan,” Palhegyi said.