Local realtor receives national recognition
Realtor Cheryl Henning.

ELKO -- Cheryl Henning, a local realtor with Century 21, has been awarded the Accredited Buyer's Representative designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council.

Henning joins more than 25,000 real estate professionals across the globe who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing the real estate buyer. The National Association of Realtors, known as "The Voice of Real Estate," is the world's largest professional association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.

