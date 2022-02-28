Local Rotarians follow contacts in Ukraine

ELKO – Rotary Club members in Elko have been anxiously following the developments in Ukraine after making connections with residents in Cherkasy and Kyiv through earlier service projects.

The Elko clubs have already been contributing to a global grant that helps dispense chemotherapy drugs to children with cancer. Thyroid cancer levels continue to remain above average in the northern region 35 years after the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

Club member Helen Hankins said Rotary International is now developing funding opportunities to assist Ukrainians as they continue to fight off an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is a tragic and sad time for the people of Ukraine and the world,” said a statement from the main club.

Rotarian Lizz Todd has been in contact with one of five Ukrainian journalists who visited Elko in November 2018. He said he has moved his family but he remains in the city and sleeps in bomb shelters at night.

On Monday he wrote on Facebook: “February 28, the 5th day of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Like David and Goliath. But we hold on. Some cities are very shamed by the occupation beast. At the same time there are victories and more. Russian troops continue to bomb cities, peaceful quarters. They are destroying our multi-storey buildings, attacking civilians like a mad dog.”

He said “it’s good to be among your own.”

“Private business provides fuel, medicines, products, equipment,” he wrote. “There are already many phones, everyone can find out where to take what … Togetherness.”

The Elko club has been in touch via a text messaging service with a Rotarian in Kyiv, who put the current war in context with Ukraine’s history with Russia.

“I think it’s very difficult to actually fight for a long time with a country that is fighting in the defense and has 300 thousand retirees with real combat experience and a fully supporting population -- over 8 years of the war, 20 thousand military dead, someone’s relatives,” she wrote. “It’s just that everyone has been ready for a long time and live with such a crazy neighbor like Russia, whose leadership looks like a mad monkey with a nuclear grenade.”

The doctor said she is on a medical team that is “ready to treat wounded soldiers and people” if needed. … “We fight on our own land for our freedom and independence.”

News reports late last week said people in Cherkasy were sheltering in a bowling alley as air raid sirens blared.

“The Ukrainian military has shot down an enemy plane in the Zolotonosha district of the Cherkasy region, with law enforcement officers and servicemen searching for the pilot who ejected before the aircraft crashed,” the Ukrinform multimedia service reported, quoting the Main Directorate of the National Police. Authorities were searching for the pilot.

A message from Rotary International said “we are deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the escalating loss of life and humanitarian hardship there. Continued military action against Ukraine will not only devastate the region, but also risk spreading tragic consequences across Europe and the world.

“As one of the world’s largest humanitarian organizations, we have made peace the cornerstone of our global mission. We join the international community in calling for an immediate cease fire, withdrawal of Russian forces, and a restoration of diplomatic efforts to resolve this conflict through dialogue.

“Today, our thoughts are with our fellow Rotary members and others in Ukraine coping with these tragic events. Rotary International will do everything in its power to bring aid, support and peace to the region.”

