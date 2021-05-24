Local students earn college honors

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,700 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List include:

Caden Jangard of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Psychology BS

Josh Jonas of Elko, whose major is listed as Mathematics HBS and Philosophy BS

Natalie Kump of Elko, whose major is listed as Chemistry BS

Alex Mardini of Elko, whose major is listed as Accounting BS

Andrew Mardini of Elko, whose major is listed as Psychology BS

Colleen Piacitelli of Elko, whose major is listed as Social Work BSW

Jordan Pollard of Elko, whose major is listed as Biology BS

Kevin Shi of Elko, whose major is listed as Business Administration BS

Jasmine Yadeskie of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS