Local students earn college honors

University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,700 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Local students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List include:
Caden Jangard of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Psychology BS
Josh Jonas of Elko, whose major is listed as Mathematics HBS and Philosophy BS
Natalie Kump of Elko, whose major is listed as Chemistry BS
Alex Mardini of Elko, whose major is listed as Accounting BS
Andrew Mardini of Elko, whose major is listed as Psychology BS
Colleen Piacitelli of Elko, whose major is listed as Social Work BSW
Jordan Pollard of Elko, whose major is listed as Biology BS
Kevin Shi of Elko, whose major is listed as Business Administration BS
Jasmine Yadeskie of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.
Weber State University
OGDEN, Utah -- Weber State University honored graduates from fall 2020 and spring and summer 2021 during multiple events, both in person and virtually on April 29, 30 and May 1. Graduates included Nadina Delgado of Elko, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the Moyes College of Education.
The class of 2020-21 totals more than 6,497 graduates -- the largest class on record. In addition, approximately 200 students have applied for summer 2021 graduation.
"These graduates will always be remembered for the determination they displayed in completing their college education despite the obstacles," said Brad Mortensen, university president. "I applaud their grit and tenacity and know our Wildcats will use these strengths to continue to lead and succeed."
McPherson College
McPHERSON, Kansas -- McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2021 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.
Scott Hayford of Spring Creek is listed on the college’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor's and pre-professional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education. It was ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report on its "Best Colleges" list and recognized for the sixth year in a row as a "Great College to Work For" in the Chronicle of Higher Education.