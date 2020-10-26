Local students enroll in University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite nationwide concerns over declining enrollment for institutions of higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Utah saw its largest total enrollment in its 170-year history for the Fall 2020 Semester.

It also welcomed its largest, most diverse freshman class, including Cade Carson of Spring Creek, Andrew Mardini of Elko and Renato Pacini of Spring Creek.

The Honors College at the University of Utah welcomed 2,321 students for the Fall 2020 semester, including the following local students:

Isy Pacini of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Political Science HBS, International Studies BA

Alifia Jakamartana of Elko, whose major is listed as Biology HBS

Josh Jonas of Elko, whose major is listed as Mathematics HBS, Philosophy HBS

The university has had an honors program for more than 50 years. An honors degree represents a student’s willingness to seriously engage breadth in their general education as well as depth in their major through advanced research or scholarship.

