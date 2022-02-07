Local students named to Dean's List

An Elko High School graduate was named to the 2021 Fall Dean’s list at York College in York, Nebraska.

Emery Lesbo was named to the Dean’s list, which is awarded to students who earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

York College named 103 students to the Dean’s list for the fall semester.

Lesbo graduated from EHS on June 4, 2021.

------

Quinten Wirth of Spring Creek has been named to Dickinson State University's Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester.

At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State recognizes those students named to the Dean's List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.

------

In a display of academic achievement, 21 percent of Dixie State University students earned President's and Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2021 semester.

Among the 2,627 students included on the honor roll for the Fall 2021 semester were Melanie Wood, Lizbeth Guerrero and Hannah McIntosh of Elko; Dorian Ard, Grace Pepiot and Grant Brorby of Spring Creek; and Eric Cerna, Lilia Lopez and Jesus Gonzalez of Wendover, Nevada.

"Congratulations to our amazing DSU students who worked diligently this past fall to achieve the highest levels of learning and classroom performance," Dr. Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs, said. "We are proud of their accomplishment and recognition as members of the Fall 2021 honor roll."

