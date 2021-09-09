Local veterans mark World Suicide Prevention Day

“We lean on each other for support in difficult times,” Jesse Westby said. “We are the gate keepers of the past.”

“Not one of our group considers themselves as a hero, but as we look into the faces of our friends we see true heroes,” he said. “There is nothing special about any of us; like so many others we did what our country asked of us. Nothing more, nothing less. Please help us, as together we can prevent this from being the end.”

Each member of the group shared information about their service:

Charlie Ekburg

U.S. Army. Joined in 1966 and was assigned as a truck driver, 574th Transportation Company in Fort Riley, Kansas. Transferred to 23rd Combat Engineer Company, Germany. Retrained to explosives and mines as a deterrent to the Warsaw Pact. Reassigned to a tank Commander CEV. This tank had a 165mm battle gun, .50-cal machine gun and was fully armed so as to protect from invasion on the Czechoslovakian border.

L.A. Jones