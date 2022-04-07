Local woman creates an athletic and safe place for kids

ELKO – The pandemic was hard on everyone but one local woman truly made lemonade from lemons during a very difficult time. She has taken her daughters’ passion for cheer past the stage of “involved mom” to starting her own gym.

“My oldest, Alexia, started at the age of 4 with Studio 425,” said Jessica Ruiz, owner of Infinite Cheer and Tumble Gym and Infinite Wrestling and Boxing.

“She has never looked back and she is almost 16.”

Later, her younger daughter got started at 3 years old with High Desert Dance Company.

Then Covid hit and shut that business down. Jessica was working for them at the time.

Her eldest daughter was lost without her passion and so Jessica and her husband, Uriel, decided to start their own business.

“We started in a teeny-tiny ‘closet’ over by Southside Park. It was a total of 1,200 square feet and the gym space for the athletes was only 800 square feet.”

The business opened in January 2021.

“We opened right dead in the middle of Covid,” Jessica said.

The business had to follow strict hygiene practices during their beginning phase, but they made it through the toughest of times.

They outgrew their spot very quickly and by March 2021 they were already looking for a new place.

They found a place, but it wasn’t finished yet. The space was built to suit and the business moved in May 2021 to 678 West Silver St. They also have a wrestling and boxing place in Gateway Center on Argent Avenue, across from Walmart.

Between the two gyms, the operation now has more than 4,000 square feet.

Classes for children start at 3:30 p.m. While mostly for the under 18 crowd, the Gateway Center location does have one adult class.

“Between our tumbling classes, our competitive cheer, non-competitive cheers, our boxing, wrestling we are pushing about 280 kids,” Jessica said. “We continue to grow every day. It’s definitely become the place to be.”

Competitive cheer is a more athletic form of cheer compared to sideline cheer. They don’t use pom-poms or do chants. Their moves are based more on tumbling and “stunting,” or throwing athletes into the air.

“It’s a complete full-body workout,” Jessica said. “It’s not like stereotypical cheer. Allstar [Cheer] is competitive.”

Her two senior teams will soon head to Orlando, Florida, to the D2 Summit from May 6-8. This is an invitation-only summit.

The teams are called “Rage” and “Riot.”

“For some of them that started so young, like my daughter, Elisa, the guys that started super young, that has been their goal.”

Now they are living the dream.

Jessica, Uriel and member parents are all involved in helping the youngsters compete at different locations.

“The competitive cheer has become one big family,” Jessica said.

The business is doing “Infinite’s Beauty and the Beast Showcase” May 21 at Elko High School. Everyone is invited to come watch.

