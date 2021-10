ELKO – An elderly Elko-area woman was injured Wednesday when she drove in front of a train near Elburz.

County firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The woman had to be extricated from the badly damaged vehicle. Reach Air Medical flew her to the University of Utah Trauma Center, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The crash was investigated by Union Pacific agents.

