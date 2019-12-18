Locals voice their views on impeachment

“Ridiculous.”
“A farce.”
“Sorry.”
Those were some of the words used by Elko people to describe the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. On the other hand, as in the U.S. Congress, where we have heard one person after another strongly take their stand on one side or the other, some people in Elko are on the other end of the spectrum, and one word they might bring up is “guilty.”
Assemblyman John Ellison called the impeachment “ridiculous” and expressed concern for the nation.
“I think it’s totally ridiculous. I think it’s crazy what they are doing,” Ellison said. “There’s no proof of anything and I hope the American people realize what is going on in our country right now. I’m really disappointed in the way the country is going.”
Ellison pledged his support for President Trump and called for unity.
“I support President Trump 100 percent, and I stand with him 100 percent,” Ellison continued. “We should be coming together. United, not divided.”
“I think it’s a complete farce,” Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said. “They’re just wasting their time doing it because it’s never going to get through the Senate. They’re just refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election. I think they’re embarrassing themselves.”
“It’s a pretty sorry situation,” was the assessment of Elko County Commissioner Demar Dahl. “I’ve had a chance to listen to the debate on it in Congress, part of it, and it’s obvious to me that it’s just politics from the left that’s trying to get Trump out of office before the election because they don’t think they can beat him, but I think it’s a miscalculation on their part. I think it’s going to backfire on them.”
“When you consider all the good things that he’s done, and the good things that he’s done for Nevada in doing away with so much of the regulation that was holding us back on a number of things, and some of his executive orders that have helped us a lot, I expect that he’s going to be reelected, and I hope that I’m right.”
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said he would like to see Congress devote their energies to other matters.
“I don’t expect it to go very far in the Senate because crimes have not been identified,” Calder said. “This does not directly affect local government, but we work with congressional representatives and would rather have them focus on issues that concern us.”
“It’s a shame that it’s become so partisan,” said Steve Anderson, the chairman of the Elko County Democrats. “The Republicans apparently are out to defend the president and not to see justice done. It’s odd to me to see that they’re protecting Donald Trump instead of protecting the Constitution.”
“The Trump White House decided to not cooperate at all,” Anderson continues. “That’s one of the things that was disappointing about the impeachment is that we didn’t get anything from the White House, and we don’t know why. We know that he is guilty, and we know that they can’t prove that he’s not, so they’ve decided not to do anything.
“Now we go to the Senate, and basically it’s going to be an up and down vote, and he won’t be impeached or removed, he’ll be acquitted. So that’s what we already know is going to happen.”
“If they decide to allow some witnesses, that would be good for the country, but I don’t think that will happen, because Trump doesn’t want anyone who knows the actual truth to be on the stand.
“It is odd how divided the country is,” Anderson said. “We were just talking about that recently at a family dinner at Thanksgiving. Because Trump is one of those people, either you can’t stand him or you’re all for him. You hear conservative Republicans saying, ‘Oh, he’s a breath of fresh air. I just love him.’ And it’s like, what are you seeing? Because if you watch the news or if you hear what’s happening or know what he does, it’s like, how can you say that? It’s crazy.”