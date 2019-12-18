Locals voice their views on impeachment

“The Trump White House decided to not cooperate at all,” Anderson continues. “That’s one of the things that was disappointing about the impeachment is that we didn’t get anything from the White House, and we don’t know why. We know that he is guilty, and we know that they can’t prove that he’s not, so they’ve decided not to do anything.

“Now we go to the Senate, and basically it’s going to be an up and down vote, and he won’t be impeached or removed, he’ll be acquitted. So that’s what we already know is going to happen.”

“If they decide to allow some witnesses, that would be good for the country, but I don’t think that will happen, because Trump doesn’t want anyone who knows the actual truth to be on the stand.

“It is odd how divided the country is,” Anderson said. “We were just talking about that recently at a family dinner at Thanksgiving. Because Trump is one of those people, either you can’t stand him or you’re all for him. You hear conservative Republicans saying, ‘Oh, he’s a breath of fresh air. I just love him.’ And it’s like, what are you seeing? Because if you watch the news or if you hear what’s happening or know what he does, it’s like, how can you say that? It’s crazy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.