Lostra wins Nevada Realtors award

LAS VEGAS -- The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its top members at a virtual awards event this month, naming industry leader Chris Bishop as its Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Bishop, of Las Vegas, served as 2020 president of NVR after being president-elect the previous year. He is also a past president of Las Vegas Realtors and has volunteered on numerous local, state and national association committees.

The state association also presented awards to the following NVR members:

• Stephanie Grant and Marissa Lostra – Outstanding Leadership Alumni Award. Grant, of Las Vegas, and Lostra, of Elko, were honored for being outstanding examples of NVR’s program to develop future leaders.

• Vandana Bhalla – Realtor Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy. Bhalla, of Las Vegas, was honored for playing a leading role in the association’s initiatives supporting private property rights and other causes considered vital to the industry.