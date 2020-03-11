‘Loud as Folk’ comes to Elko

ELKO – Some of the West’s finest folk bands will perform this month during the first staging of “Loud as Folk” at the Western Folklife Center.

“The historic Pioneer Hotel is the perfect setting for nurturing expressive culture through storytelling,” said musician and LAF founder Spike McGuire.

McGuire began LAF in 2011 in Reno as a monthly songwriter showcase. Each addition features a mix of local and touring songwriters and has drawn performers from across the country and as far as France, Israel and the United Kingdom, according to McGuire.

In 2014, LAF expanded to include a touring revenue which has visited California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona, strengthening a network of regional musicians. Radio station KWNK 97.7 FM began broadcasting the “Loud as Folk Radio Hour” in 2019, exclusively featuring artists who have performed in the Reno showcase or the touring venue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}