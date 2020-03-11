‘Loud as Folk’ comes to Elko

ELKO – Some of the West’s finest folk bands will perform this month during the first staging of “Loud as Folk” at the Western Folklife Center.
“The historic Pioneer Hotel is the perfect setting for nurturing expressive culture through storytelling,” said musician and LAF founder Spike McGuire.
McGuire began LAF in 2011 in Reno as a monthly songwriter showcase. Each addition features a mix of local and touring songwriters and has drawn performers from across the country and as far as France, Israel and the United Kingdom, according to McGuire.
In 2014, LAF expanded to include a touring revenue which has visited California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona, strengthening a network of regional musicians. Radio station KWNK 97.7 FM began broadcasting the “Loud as Folk Radio Hour” in 2019, exclusively featuring artists who have performed in the Reno showcase or the touring venue.
“On the lineup are old friends Buffalo Moses and Rachel McElhiney, who made frequent tour stops in Elko as bandmates in Buster Blue, an Americana act that received national attention and a write-up from Billboard Magazine,” McGuire said.
“This event will articulate a sense of place in the West for all in attendance,” said organizer Eric Brooks. “Along with bringing these talents to a rural setting, the performers will take back stories of a community full of kindness, support and the cowboy way.”
Elkoan Matt Downs will play pre-show parlor music starting at 6 p.m. March 21. The main event begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Western Folklife Center by calling 738-7508 or stopping by the gift shop at 501 Railroad St.
“Between all of the solo shows I’ve played at the DLC (Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar) over the last six years and putting together the music events for the recent [Elko] Mural Expo, I feel honored to have become a part of the wonderful community of Elko,” McGuire said. “I’m very excited for the opportunity to bring some great musicians together at a venue as historic as the Western Folklife Center.”