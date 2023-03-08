ELKO – The U.S. Air Force plans to begin low-level flights over a wide portion of Mountain Home Air Force Base’s training area in northern Nevada -- from McDermitt to the Jarbidge Mountains -- following approval expected this spring.

Air Force officials announced the plan in 2019. Jet flights currently restricted to 3,000 or 10,000 feet will be allowed to fly down to 100 feet above ground level under the preferred action outlined in an Environmental Impact Statement released March 3.

A record of decision is expected to be signed April 3, pending the final comment period.

Air Force officials say the flights are needed “to ensure aircrew readiness and survivability in real-world combat situations in order to counter and defeat technologically advanced air and ground threats. Aircrew need to be proficient at low-altitude and supersonic operations for threat avoidance and proficient in masking their aircraft by using mountainous terrain.”

Expanding the base’s low-level flight zones will make them consistent with neighboring zones and will allow sorties to be more evenly distributed in the training area, the Air Force stated.

The plan, which includes southeastern Oregon and a sliver of southwestern Idaho, is opposed by the WildLands Defense organization based in Idaho. Director Katie Fite said sonic booms “are terrifyingly loud and dangerous. They should not be taking place anywhere over public lands.”

The group says noise levels will reach up to 139 decibels, enough to damage human hearing and cause “reflexive fear” in people and animals.

“This will lead to new declines in sage-grouse and harm many other animals that the public cherishes, and that federal agencies have promised to protect. It will destroy any sense of a wilderness experience,” Fite said.

The Air Force’s environmental summary says “potential impacts would be limited to an increased likelihood of annoyance due to more frequent low-altitude and/or sudden onset overflight noise. The people residing within the area of interest (less than 1 person per square mile on average) would experience noise levels compatible with residential land uses in accordance with Department of Defense and FAA guidelines.”

WildLands Defense says the environmental report relies on outdated noise analysis based on averaging of noise levels.

“Canyons are home to bighorn sheep herds, rare bats and nesting raptors like golden eagles. Uplands are home to pronghorn, mule deer and many migratory songbirds. Multiple wild horse herd management areas are impacted,” the group stated.

The environmental study says “although individual animals may be affected by aircraft noise, there would not be any population- or community-level impacts” on species.

Final comments on the plan may be sent to https://www.mountainhomeafbairspaceeis.com.