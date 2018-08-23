ELKO – The Elko County Fair is right around the corner, and the branding competitions could use a little boost.
In hopes of building the number of entries, fees have been lowered and added money has been increased.
“We dropped the entry fee to $480 per team or $120 person in the women’s and the coed,” said Fair Board Member Tony Buzzetti. “The fee for the men’s branding is $500 per team or $125 per man.”
Along with the decreased entry fees, the amount of added money in each division has been lifted substantially.
“There is $2,000 of added money in both the men’s and the coed,” Buzzetti said. “The women’s branding has $1,000 of added money.”
The branding competition brings back the incentive division once again in 2018, which includes another $2,000 of added money.
To be eligible for the incentive, no member of an entered team can be a champion in the event in the past five years.
The opening round – also known as the eliminations – will begin with the women’s branding at 1 or 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
The eliminations for the men’s branding will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
Coed branding will get underway with the elimination round at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, immediately following a new event to the Elko County Fair – the muley team roping.
The branding finals for all divisions will take place Sunday, Sept. 2, beginning at 1 p.m. with the women’s branding – followed by the men’s and coed divisions.
The top-three women’s teams, top-six men’s team and top-three coed teams will advance to a winner-take-all run for all the marbles.
Trophy buckles for the “World Championship Branding” will be awarded in all four divisions: men’s, women’s, coed and incentive.
Branding contest entry forms may be found online at elkocountyfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/BRANDING-ENTRY-FORM-WEBSITE.pdf.
Make checks payable to Elko County Fair Board, and send entries – if mailed – to PO Box 2067, Elko, NV 89803.
The deadline to enter the branding is 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.
Entries may also be dropped off in person at the Fair Office.
Muley roping
For the first time in history, the Elko County Fair will feature two team ropings.
The traditional team roping – using steers – will take place at its usual time following the races at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.
However, the muley team roping – using cattle with no horns – will take place at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
The entry fee is $20 per person, $40 per team and is a three-head average — progressive after the first animal.
Contestants may enter five times.
Signups for the muley roping will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
For more information on the traditional team roping, call Tommy Lee at 775-741-4523.
For more information on any of the fair events, email elkocountyfair@hotmail.com or call the Fair Office at 738-3616.
