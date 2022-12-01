Lunchbox is open at GBC

ELKO – From food truck to Great Basin College’s in-house eatery, the Lunchbox has become the place to go for a breakfast burrito or a chicken sandwich.

Owned and operated by Shawn and DeDe Ponce, the Lunchbox is nearing its first anniversary in Elko, capping it off inside the Leonard Center for Student Life where they serve breakfast, lunch and hot drinks to hungry students, staff and community Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Keeping the food delicious and simple is our motto from the get-go,” Shawn said.

Breakfast burritos, muffins and fruit parfait with yogurt are served until 10:30 a.m. Lunch items include California Burrito, Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Ranch Bacon Sandwich, chicken nuggets, fries, onion rings and churros.

The Lunchbox also offers four varieties of burgers: bacon cheeseburger, regular cheeseburger, jalapeno popper burger and fried mushroom and Swiss burger.

Drinks include water, sodas, white and dark chocolate mochas and coffee, hot chocolate and Red Bull chillers.

The couple’s love of cooking has developed the menu. “What we have on the current menu has been well received,” Shawn said. “We’ve had fun with it. We’ve tried different burgers and specials that do well and people like.”

“It is fun to experiment and come up with ideas,” DeDe said. “Shawn is a really good cook.”

“That’s the best part, experimenting, trying to think outside the box,” he added.

Shawn updates their Facebook page with photos of specials and beverages. Before moving into the GBC cafeteria, he gave updates on where the truck could be found that day.

“I think a lot of people eat with their eyes,” DeDe said. “The pictures seem to work well.”

The couple looked at pursing the venture after Shawn was diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago. The green ribbon on the Lunchbox logo symbolizes Lymphoma Cancer Awareness.

After his treatment ended the couple decided “they needed something different,” and Shawn retired from his 20-year career in mining. “We like to cook, so maybe we should try to do that,” DeDe said.

Shawn said they started the business “from scratch. We basically learned as we went.”

After they acquired a trailer, they started their partnership with GBC to serve customers in the parking lot on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They also parked near Silver Street Express Lube on Fridays.

“We would hit a few events here and there. If something popped up, we would try out the events,” DeDe said.

They said it’s been a learning experience, “but it’s been fun,” Shawn added.

Transitioning into the cafeteria was part of a long-range plan, he explained, that was brought up with GBC administration during the pandemic.

“From day one we always talked about opening this up with the coffee shop, drinks and stuff,” Shawn said. “But we needed the students and faculty to return to campus to make it work. It was always the plan, we just didn’t know what it looked like.”

Now the challenge is to let everyone know food service is back at GBC. However, “word of mouth” is proving to be the best advertisement for the Lunchbox.

“Once they come, it’s like word of mouth. They start coming back, bringing their friends and bringing people from off campus to meet here for lunch,” Shawn said. “It’s really cool to see people come one day by themselves and then the next day or day later they come with a friend. They’re like, ‘You’ve got to check this place out.’”

“That makes me feel really good. We’re doing something right if they’re coming back over and over and now their bringing their friends or meeting their wife, husband or family,” he continued.

DeDe praised the spaciousness of the layout with booths and tables for people to eat. “There’s plenty of places to sit, and it’s quiet. When the weather is good, sitting outside it’s really nice. They have tables outside and it’s a beautiful campus.”

Shawn said he has also enjoyed the extra room of the kitchen area that has sparked other menu ideas, such as installing an espresso machine.

It’s a luxury that the food truck did not afford, due to limited space and being powered by generators.

“[The cafeteria has] allowed us to expand our menu. We’re doing breakfast now, we’re doing drinks,” he said. “I think that’s been the best part -- we’re getting to do more stuff we want to do.”

“This has opened up a lot more opportunity,” DeDe said. “We have a lot of ideas.”

To keep prices inexpensive, Shawn said they maintain low overhead, staffing one employee who is sometimes joined by one of their two sons who helps cook and serve.

“We want to make sure that we’re still affordable for everybody and anybody,” Shawn said. “High school kids can still walk over and afford lunch.”

The Ponces said customers should keep their eye on their social media and stop by to see what’s new on the menu.

The cafeteria is open to the public, and the Ponces invited their customers to come by for their breakfast or lunch.

People can also order meals for pick-up at the cafeteria, and the Lunchbox is also available for private events, such as company picnics and birthday parties.

They thanked their loyal customers who “have come out and supported us this last year.”

The Lunchbox will be open during the GBC Winter Festival at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, and then will be closed Dec. 15 to Jan. 3.