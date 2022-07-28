Lunches free for all Elko County School District students this fall

ELKO – Free lunches will be available to all students in the Elko County School District in the upcoming school year regardless of family income, even though Congress chose not to fund universal school meals for the school year.

Superintendent of Schools Clayton Anderson told school trustees on July 26 that the federal government will still provide waivers for families who qualify for free meals, and the state “is picking up the rest” of the costs so that all students receive free meals.

According to the Nevada Department of Agriculture, the state is offering the free lunches for students in all Nevada schools operating the National School Lunch Program for one more year, based on the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee’s June 21 approval of $75 million for the effort.

The extension of free lunches to all will be financed through American Rescue Plan Funds, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Lunches had been free since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 through U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers, but prior to the pandemic, families of students had to qualify for free or reduced-cost lunches.

“Between distance learning over the last two years and economic impacts affecting families, it is important to support parents and students any way we can,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in the announcement late last month.

"We know students can’t learn on an empty stomach. This is one way we can help make sure students have access to healthy meals at school and provide some relief for parents,” the governor said.

Nevada Department of Agriculture Director Jennifer Ott said that “children have depended on meals in schools for the last two years, and it is crucial to give families more time to recover from the pandemic and current economic conditions.”

Anderson told the school board that he will “implore” families to still fill out the eligibility forms for meals even though they will be free for all students because the forms are used for grant eligibility, waivers for the cost of ACT tests, and other federal funds and services.

“The bottom line is when we don’t get the funding sources, we have to make it up from district funds,” he said. “We really need those forms filled out so we know the socio-economic standing of the district.”

Anderson said the forms are simple to complete.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government expanded the lunch programs so that all students, regardless of family income, received free lunches but the program is set to expire in the fall, although President Biden signed a law in late June keeping the free lunches in place for the summer.

Cindy Long, administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, told The Associated Press in late June that roughly 30 million children across the country were getting free meals in the past school year, compared with 20 million before the pandemic.